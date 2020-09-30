Concord Medical Announces a Hoisting Ceremony for the Proton Therapy System of Guangzhou Concord Cancer Center

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited ("Concord Medical" or the "Company") (NYSE: CCM), a healthcare provider specializing in cancer care, research and prevention by operating a network of medically advanced comprehensive cancer hospitals and standalone radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China, today announced that the hoisting ceremony for the proton therapy system of Guangzhou Concord Cancer Center (the "Center") was held at the construction site on September 30, 2020.

Proton therapy technology is able to be used to treat certain types of cancers, such as cancers near optical nerves, the spinal cord or central nervous system and in the head and neck area, as well as prostate cancer and cancer in pediatric cases, and limit the damage to surrounding tissues to an acceptable level, as compared to the conventional radiotherapy. Proton therapy technology has been substantially examined and applied in the United States. Meizhong Jiahe Hospital Management Group Co., Ltd, the Company's subsidiary, is endeavored to focus on the R&D of proton therapy technology and to contribute to the international development of proton therapy, especially for the treatment of those more commonly diagnosed cancers in Chinese patients, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, lung cancer, liver cancer, breast cancer and pediatric tumors. The Company will form an advanced cancer treatment technologies R&D and application center with characteristics of proton therapy technologies covering China and even Southeast Asia.

Dr. Jianyu Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Concord Medical, commented, "I am pleased to see that, after years of efforts, the Center has started the installation of proton therapy system (the "System"). The hoisting of the System of the Center is an important milestone in the overall strategic development of Concord Medical. We will make every effort to ensure that the project is completed on time, with emphasis on quality and safety. I believe that the completion of the System at the Center will not only promote the development of cancer radiotherapy in China, but will also help Chinese cancer patients in their recovery too."

"We are very excited to have achieved this important milestone by overcoming uncertainties in the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Xiao Zhang, Senior Vice President and President of Varian Greater China Region, "Concord Medical is dedicated to providing quality cancer care services to Chinese patients. Once completed, it will be one of the leading cancer centers equipped with proton therapy in Southern China. We are very committed to the partnership with Concord Medical to provide the advanced cancer care for the benefit of patients in the greater region."

The Center is a comprehensive cancer hospital established by the Company in cooperation with the Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, and is the first batch of high-tech projects launched by Sino-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City (the "SSGKC Project"). The SSGKC Project is located in the center of the golden triangle in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It covers the major cities of the Pearl River Delta, Hong Kong and Macao by car in two hours. The Center has goals to establish a "five in one" international cancer center with clinical diagnosis and treatment, cancer prevention, medical research, specialist training and remote consultation in Guangzhou. The Center covers a gross floor area of 40,000 square meters, and has 400 patient beds. The Center equips with Varian's ProBeam proton therapy system to provide high quality and humanized cancer treatment services for patients in China or abroad.

About Concord Medical

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited is a healthcare provider specializing in cancer care, research and prevention. The Company operates a network of medically advanced comprehensive cancer hospitals and standalone radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centres in China. The Company focuses on providing multidisciplinary cancer care approach in all areas of oncology services in its cancer hospitals. The Company also equips its hospitals with technologically advanced equipment such as the state-of-the-art proton therapy system in its Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou cancer hospitals. As of June 30, 2020, the Company operated a network of 27 centers based in 20 hospitals, spanning over 20 cities across 13 provinces and administrative regions in China. To ensure the commitment to the highest level of clinical care for patients, the Company offers ongoing education and training for doctors and other medical professionals in its network hospitals and centres in both local and overseas medical institutions. For more information, please see http://ir.ccm.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies beyond the Company's control and based upon premises with respect to future business decisions, which are subject to change. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited

Related Links

www.concordmedical.com/cn

