Concord Medical Announces Cooperation with Macao Kiang Wu hospital

BEIJING, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited ("Concord Medical" or the "Company") (NYSE: CCM), a healthcare provider specializing in cancer care, research and prevention by operating a network of medically advanced comprehensive cancer hospitals and standalone radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China, today announced its Guangzhou Concord Cancer Center entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Macao Kiang Wu hospital ("Kiang Wu hospital") on August 26, 2020.

Guangzhou Concord Cancer Center and Macao Kiang Wu hospital ("Kiang Wu hospital") will jointly build a cancer specialist alliance and a multi-disciplinary consultation platform to promote cancer treatment, education, research and other fields of proton radiation therapy, based on the complementary clinical advantages of hospitals. This is also a progress in the implementation of the "Outline for the Development of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao Bay Area" issued by the PRC State Council.

Kiang Wu hospital is one of the three major hospitals in Macao with a long history. Dr. Sun Yat Sen worked as a volunteer doctor in the hospital in 1892. As a well-known hospital with more than one hundred years of experiences in serving international patients, Kiang Wu hospital is receiving more and more cancer patients in recent years, and its comprehensive cancer treatment business volume is increasing. It plays an important role for cancer prevention and treatment in the Macao Special Administrative Region.

About Concord Medical

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited is a healthcare provider specializing in cancer care, research and prevention. The Company operates a network of medically advanced comprehensive cancer hospitals and standalone radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centres in China. The Company focuses on providing multidisciplinary cancer care approach in all areas of oncology services in its cancer hospitals. The Company also equips its hospitals with technologically advanced equipment such as the state-of-the-art proton therapy system in its Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou cancer hospitals. As of June 30, 2020, the Company operated a network of 27 centers based in 20 hospitals, spanning over 20 cities across 13 provinces and administrative regions in China. To ensure the commitment to the highest level of clinical care for patients, the Company offers ongoing education and training for doctors and other medical professionals in its network hospitals and centres in both local and overseas medical institutions. For more information, please see http://ir.ccm.cn.

SOURCE Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited

Related Links

www.concordmedical.com/cn

