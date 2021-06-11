Concord Medical Officially Opens New Specialty Cancer Hospital in Guangzhou

BEIJING, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited ("Concord Medical" or the "Company") (NYSE: CCM), a healthcare provider specializing in cancer care, research and prevention by operating a network of medically advanced comprehensive cancer hospitals and standalone radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China, today announced that its Guangzhou Concord Cancer Center ("GCCC"), which is certified as a tertiary specialty hospital by the National Health Commission, is now in operation. This has marked a major milestone for the Company.

Situated in Sino-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City, Guangzhou's newest modern development district, GCCC is a specialty cancer hospital and is built in strict compliance with domestic tertiary hospital standards, the highest domestic standards for medical institutions. As a support institution of the Society of Tumor Microenvironment, China Anti-Cancer Association and a member of the Union for International Cancer Control, GCCC is equipped with the state-of-the-art medical technologies, including the Probeam proton system, whose superconducting cyclotron is one of the most powerful particle accelerators available today to treat cancer with exceptional precision. Utilizing the cutting-edge medical technologies, GCCC aims to and is committed to providing patients with multi-disciplinary healthcare services and patient-centered experience in strict compliance with international standards for cancer diagnosis and treatment. Concord Medical aims to build an internationalized cancer center specializing in clinical diagnosis and treatment, cancer prevention, medical research, specialist training and remote medical consultation in Guangzhou to benefit all cancer patients.

GCCC is operated by Meizhong Jiahe Medical Science & Technology Development Group Co., Ltd. ("Meizhong Jiahe"), a subsidiary of Concord Medical, and is established in cooperation with top international and domestic medical institutions. Constructed since 2010, GCCC is now able to provide patients with full-process medical services from cancer prevention to recovery.

About Concord Medical

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited is a healthcare provider specialized in cancer treatment, research, education and prevention. The Company operates a network of medically advanced comprehensive cancer hospitals and standalone radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centres in China. The Company focuses on providing multidisciplinary cancer care approach in all areas of oncology services in its cancer hospitals. The Company also equips its hospitals with technologically advanced equipment such as the state-of-the-art proton therapy system in its premium cancer hospitals in top-tier cities including Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou. In addition, the Company saw the opportunity of the expanding market of medical equipment in China and developed its product life-cycle management services form its existing medical equipment and consumable sales services. As of December 31, 2020, the Company operated a network of 27 radiotherapy centers and diagnostic imaging centers, which are based in 20 hospitals, established under long-term lease and management services arrangements with the Company and spanning over 20 cities across 13 provinces and administrative regions in China. To ensure the commitment to the highest standard of medical services for patients, the Company offers ongoing education and training for doctors and other medical professionals in its network hospitals and centres in both domestic and overseas medical institutions. For more information, please see http://ir.ccm.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies beyond the Company's control and based upon premises with respect to future business decisions, which are subject to change. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

