Concord Medical will hold online Q&A session on June 25th 2019

BEIJING, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited ("Concord Medical" or the "Company") (NYSE: CCM), a leading specialty hospital management solutions provider and an operator of the network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China, today announced that it will hold an online Q&A session on June 25, 2019 from 2:00PM to 3:00PM, Beijing Time. All the investors are welcome to ask questions through the link below:

https://xueqiu.com/talks/item/20123631

After the online Q&A session, the organized materials can be accessed on Concord Medical's investor relations website at http://ir.ccm.cn.

About Concord Medical

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited is a leading specialty hospital management solutions provider and an operator of the network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China. As of December 31, 2018, the Company operated a network of 31 centers based in 21 hospitals, spanning over 21 cities across 14 provinces and administrative regions in China. Under long-term arrangements with top-tier hospitals in China, the Company provides radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging equipment to and manages the daily operations of these centers, which are located on the premises of its hospital partners. The Company also provides ongoing training to doctors and other medical professionals in its network of centers to ensure a high level of clinical care for patients. For more information, please see http://ir.ccm.cn.

