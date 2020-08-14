Concord Music Publishing Grants Right to American Singer Stella Crispo to Release Cover of Former Beatle George Harrison's Songs

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- George Harrison wrote 'My Sweet Lord' as a call to unity and personal relationship with God becoming his first single post-Beatles and his biggest hit. 'Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)' followed and also became number one. The lyrics of Harrison's 'Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)' share the simple, universal message of peace and love that was introduced in the 1960s and personal to his spiritual path. As stated by music historian Warren Zanes, Harrison's post-Beatle songwriting blended music and prayer without sacrificing the beauty of his melodies.

Singer Songwriter Stella Crispo Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) Album Art

Several years ago, singer and songwriter, Stella Crispo, began including her arrangement of 'Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)' and 'My Sweet Lord' into her performances. It was magic. Fast forward to today and here we are struggling in the physical world where Harrison's universal message could not be more relevant. After requesting to hear her unique arrangement, Concord Music Publishing granted Stella mechanical and sync licenses for both 'Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)' and 'My Sweet Lord.' Considering all that is happening world-wide, this release will hope to recapture Harrison's messages of peace, faith and hope. Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) is due to be released September 2020.

Stella is a songwriter of heart-felt ballads and rock songs. Her catalog includes 'Finally,' 'Out of the Rain' and most recently 'Face to Face,' a song about breaking up via cell phone. Both 'Out of the Rain' and 'Face to Face' have received international airplay with videos on VEVO.

The CD cover was specifically designed by international surrealistic painter Philippe Valy. He blended his vision of the earth with the colors of the chakras and iconic symbols of love and peace creating the perfect complement to the recording.

