Concord, New Hampshire Investment Manager D.L. Carlson Investment Group Celebrates 30th Anniversary

CONCORD, N.H., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For 30 years, D.L. Carlson Investment Group (www.carlsoninvest.com) has provided investment advisory and asset management services. Today, the firm serves more than 250 institutional and high-net-worth private clients in 24 states, employs 12 committed professionals and advises on assets of more than $500 million.

In 1989, Dave and Roz Carlson started-an investment advisory business based in Concord, New Hampshire with a humble vision to build a company based on trust, integrity, and commitment, while providing the highest level of customized service and advice.

This important 30th anniversary milestone celebrates the legacy of the Carlson's vision as well as the efforts of all their colleagues who have meaningfully contributed to the firm's success over three decades.

Investment Insight, Advice and Access

"D.L. Carlson Investment Group has seen its business evolve and experience remarkable growth during the past 30 years," said Jay Mullins, President and CIO. ''What has not wavered are the firm's core values of trust, integrity, and commitment. These founding principles are the pillars of our success and we take great pride in prioritizing them every day to benefit our clients."

This spirit carries over into many other aspects of D.L. Carlson Investment Group's business activities. The firm's skilled investment professionals are committed to delivering top-ranked investment results relative to peers as measured by leading independent evaluators such as Morningstar.

With a business model that prioritizes each client's best interests, the firm always acts as a fiduciary while concentrating on its three core strengths: investment insight, advice and accessibility.

A Family-Owned Success Story

D.L. Carlson Investment Group has always strived to keep intact its family-owned, local, and boutique-sized culture over the years. A proactive approach to customizing every portfolio to meet each client's desired outcome helps to define the firm's strengths relative to bigger "brand name affiliated" competitors.

"We're a lot different than most brokers and bankers since we focus on putting every clients' best interests first serving as a legal fiduciary," said Mullins. "Being one of the few remaining independent RIA firms in the Concord area is something our clients really appreciate from a service perspective. It makes them feel special."

"We believe the same values and client focus that drove our success in the past will drive our growth in the future," said Mullins. "Our ability to stay focused, adapt to change, and work closely together while embracing our founding core values will position Carlson to succeed over the next 30 years."

