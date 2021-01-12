Concord Starts 2021 with 3 New Executive Hires

"it was imperative to bring the team in that can help us scale our business and continue to deliver value for customers" Tweet this

As CEO Matt Lhoumeau puts it, "as more companies discover the benefits of a digital Contract Management solution we knew it was imperative to bring the team in that can help us scale our business and continue to deliver value for customers beyond what they could hope."

Ray Rauch - Vice President of Customer Success

Ray Rauch joined Concord at the beginning of Q4 2020 to lead the Customer Success team. With over 15 years in the customer success space, Ray's impact has already been felt in the short time he's been with Concord. Under his leadership, the team continues to reduce onboarding time and improve satisfaction across all levels of the customer base.

Matt Harmon - Vice President of Global Sales

Matt Harmon joins Concord as the Vice President of Global Sales. Matt's prior roles at Asana and SurveyMonkey focused on the unique challenges of leveraging freemium and velocity based 'bottom up' sales motions with high touch enterprise sales, helping them to build a new standard for a world class B2B SaaS sales organization. Seeing the results he achieved in his prior roles, Matt was the perfect fit for leading the growing sales organization at Concord.

Andy Ramirez - Vice President of Marketing

Concord is excited to welcome Andy Ramirez as the Vice President of Marketing. Andy joins Concord from companies such as Smartsheet, AWS, and Amazon Prime, where his experience optimizing the user journey will be critical as Concord continues to improve the offering for a variety of customers, industries, and needs. Andy's leadership will also be key in developing a modern marketing organization where technology, people, and data, harmonize to drive maximum efficiency and ROI.

Concord is an industry leader in the contract management space providing full lifecycle contract management from templating and clause libraries to e-signature and ensuring contract compliance.



