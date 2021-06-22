Concord Summit Capital Announces The Expansion Of Its Operations To Denver

DENVER, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Summit Capital (CSCap), one of the nation's leading intermediaries between sponsors and providers of capital for commercial real estate debt and equity financing, announces its expansion and new office in Denver, CO to grow its real estate investment and advisory businesses.

"In addition to the capital markets advisory platform, the CSCap Denver team works with Summit Investment Management to acquire distressed assets and non-performing loans from banks and financial institutions across the country," said Kevin O'Grady, Managing Director and Principal of CSCap.

Peter Goergen, who previously served as a market CFO and managed acquisitions for developer, East West Partners, leads CSCap's Denver office as its Managing Director. Peter brings expertise structuring and executing complex real estate projects across asset classes with private equity firms, family offices, lenders, and other financial institutions. He graduated with Distinction from the University of Virginia and later with Honors, receiving an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Business.

Joining Peter in launching CSCap's Denver office are Directors Tyler Beauregard and Dan Bresnahan, as well as Senior Analyst Mason Bender.

Tyler began his real estate career in 2002 after working as a derivatives trader for a Chicago-based hedge fund. Upon returning to Denver, he became the Managing Director for a real estate development and investment firm. For over 15 years he directed the company's development and investment portfolio and was directly in charge of over $250M in acquisitions, development and dispositions throughout the U.S., Mexico and Caribbean. Prior to joining Concord Summit Capital, Tyler worked in Aspen, CO sourcing and underwriting real estate opportunities for a group of high-net-worth individuals. Tyler has a deep understanding of structure finance and is a skilled negotiator.

Prior to joining Concord Summit Capital, Dan Bresnahan was a Vice President in the Real Estate Structured Finance group at JPMorgan Chase. Before JPMorgan, he worked at U.S. Bank and BMO Capital Markets covering REITs and real estate opportunity funds. Dan received a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Creighton University and an MBA from Vanderbilt University.

Mason Bender is an experienced financial analyst with a background in real estate investment. Over his career he has played a major role with many aspects of the development and acquisition processes. Prior to joining Concord Summit, he spent the last four years as an analyst for two national development firms Hilco Redevelopment Partners and Clarius Partners, both based out of Chicago.

"When we partnered with Kevin to launch the CSCap business in Miami in late 2019, we had a goal of expanding to Denver. Given the success and track record of the Miami office, I'm excited to open the new office in Summit's hometown with this talented team," said CJ Burger, CEO and President of Summit Investment Management.

Concord Summit also has regional offices in Los Angeles and Miami.

Learn more at www.concordsummit.com and contact the Summit Denver team at:

Peter Goergen: 434-270-5249 | [email protected]

Tyler Beauregard: 303-810-8559 | [email protected]

Dan Bresnahan: 312-933-0959 | [email protected]

SOURCE Concord Summit Capital

