Concord Technology's Christopher Larkin accepted into Forbes Technology Council

SEATTLE, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Larkin, Chief Technology Officer at Concord Technologies , a leading provider of cloud-based fax and intelligent document automation software for healthcare providers and enterprises in other regulated industries, has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Mr. Larkin was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his extensive experience in healthcare technology, specifically artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data. Criteria for acceptance includes a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

Mr. Larkin's past positions included CTO for Elsevier Health Markets, Vice President for GE Digital's Predix Advanced Analytics and Data Products, and CTO for GE Healthcare Cloud and Analytics. Throughout his career, he has led teams developing precision medicine solutions in healthcare and life sciences through predictive analytics, machine learning, image analytics, and big data for genetic and oncology applications. Mr. Larkin has a track record of successfully bringing cognitive computing products for healthcare to market as well as scaling geographically distributed development teams.

"We are honored to welcome Chris into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Mr. Larkin has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. He will also be invited to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"I'm looking forward to being able to share some of the lessons learned and insights I've gained about predictive analytics, machine learning, big data, and other technologies," Chris noted. "Equally, the Forbes Technology Council allows me to network with my peers and possibly bring back fresh ideas from other industries to healthcare."

About Concord Technologies

Concord Technologies helps organizations in healthcare and other highly regulated industries automate their manual and document-intensive processes. Concord's cloud fax service is the dominant, cloud fax solution in healthcare in the U.S. and is responsible for the delivery of more than a billion healthcare documents each year. Concord is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, and employs more than 160 people in the USA and India.

