Concord Wealth Partners Forms Strategic Partnership With Trainer Wright & Paterno CPAs (TWP)

ABINGDON, Va., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its mission to become its clients' most valuable resource, Concord Wealth Partners, an Independent Registered Investment Advisory firm, has formed a strategic joint venture with TWP, a private accounting firm, based in Huntington, West Virginia, with 7 certified public accountants. TWP's Todd M. Williams (CPA, CVA, ABI), will lead the joint venture that will create an integrated client service model that offers a completely seamless financial experience.

By bringing tax and accounting services in-house, Concord offers clients an integrated, one-stop shop for all of their wealth management needs. Under this new model clients will benefit from having their personal accountants work directly with their wealth management advisors. Teaming together the Concord and TWP teams creates a more streamlined and effective process for clients.

The genesis of the partnership came as a direct result of client desires; both parties heard feedback from their respective client bases to find a way to integrate wealth management and tax services.

"Investments, income, and retirement planning are as innately tied to tax considerations as they are to wealth management services. Our clients require tax / accounting expertise, and similarly, TWP's clients need wealth management and investment advice," said Wade Lopez, Concord Wealth Partners' founder. "Combining our teams was a no-brainer as we can fully serve clients from both firms."

"This project was orchestrated by our clients," said Lopez. "Over the past several years, many of our most successful business strategies have been the direct result of listening to our client advisory board. Could there be a better testament than undertaking an initiative such as this?"

TWP's Todd Williams adds: "This partnership is particularly attractive to Concord's clients who are also business owners because TWP's certified public accountants will be accessible not just to do personal annual tax returns, but also to provide strategic consultation about business tax implications, and bookkeeping. It's like having a built-in comptroller's office for their small businesses."

About TWP CPA:

Trainer, Wright & Paterno was founded in 1972 in Huntington, West Virginia. TWP offers a wide array of services including accounting, tax, business valuation, succession planning and business brokering. They represent over 900 businesses and individuals in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

About Concord Wealth Partners:

Concord Wealth Partners was founded in 1997 in Abingdon, Virginia. The family-operated financial advisory firm has four offices and represents 500 small businesses and families in Virginia, Maryland, District of Columbia, and northeast Tennessee, and manages over $450 million in assets.

