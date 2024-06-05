Concordant announces appointment of Debbie Anderson-Brooke as President

Andrew Stern also joins as Vice President of Media Relations

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordant, the policy and communications advisory firm designed to serve organizations at the crossroads of market risk and transformational growth, today announces the appointment of Debbie Anderson-Brooke as President. Debbie will be based in Seattle, Washington where she will also lead West Coast operations and the firm's AI, Data and Robotics practice group.

Debbie brings more than 30 years of communications experience to Concordant, both within large corporate cultures such as Microsoft and Intel and in founder-based, high-growth environments. Throughout her career, Debbie has earned a reputation as a partner to global tech industry leaders, developing brand, communications and marketing strategies to lead complex, multi-stakeholder environments toward commercial success.

Anchored within Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (PPHC) (AIM: PPHC), the world's largest multi-jurisdictional policy and public affairs group, Concordant integrates business strategy with industry-leading government relations, full-service, strategic communications, public affairs and audience insight capabilities to provide their clients with more control over their operating landscape.

"From AI and data privacy to the energy transition, personalized medicine and more, policymakers and journalists are shaping the themes that will define the market and influence society for a generation," said Sarah Wills, CEO of Concordant. "Debbie's deep expertise integrating strategic communications and marketing in the technology industry will help our clients unlock value across markets, economies and sectors."

"In 2024, CEOs and Boards are leading through a complex and rapidly changing landscape," said Debbie Anderson-Brooke. "I've partnered with senior executives at companies large and small, and experienced the growing demand for a trusted advisor who can help organizations navigate multi-stakeholder environments. I'm excited to work with Sarah and the team to bring that experience to Concordant and PPHC's clients."

The company today also announces the appointment of Andrew Stern to the role of Vice President, Media Relations.

A subsidiary of PPHC, the world's largest multi-jurisdictional policy and public affairs group, Concordant extends beyond reputation and risk management, weaving together industry-leading government relations, public affairs, audience insight capabilities and full-service, strategic communications to protect and propel an organization's strategy. In a landscape often complicated by fragmentation and inefficiency, Concordant is distinguished by a cohesive client experience, delivering results under a unified plan, team, and pricing structure.

