Concorde Career College-Grand Prairie to Offer Dental Hygiene Degree

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Career Colleges, a national leader in health care education with 17 campuses in eight states, has launched an accelerated dental hygiene program at its Grand Prairie campus that will help address a shortage in dental professionals.

Enrollment is open and classwork will begin in November 2021 for the 18-month program, which has been granted the status of initial accreditation this month by the Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA). Concorde's Dental Hygiene program is accelerated, allowing students to earn an associate degree and enter the workforce quicker than a typical program.

Concorde-Grand Prairie will accommodate 32 students every 8 months, providing more opportunities for candidates to enroll in the dental hygiene program.

"We want our students to have beneficial experiences that will prepare them to apply for state licensure and enter the profession as soon as possible," said Erin Delashmit, Concorde's Dental Hygiene program director. "Our Program Advisory Committee, which is made up of dental practitioners and community members, will regularly meet with staff to review our program and offer real-world suggestions."

The urgent need for dental hygiene professionals is regional and nationwide. According to a dental outlook by the Texas Department of State Health Services, between 2018 and 2030 the shortage of dental hygienists was projected to grow by 28.4% in Texas.

Concorde's Dental Hygiene program will be a mixture of classroom learning and hands-on labs, as well as working with patients in an on-site dental clinic. The clinic will offer services, including cleanings, X-Rays and sealants to any individual many of whom have difficulty affording dental care on their own.

By summer 2022, the dental clinic will open to the community, which will maximize students' training opportunities and help them prepare for dental board certification exams.

The Concorde-Grand Prairie campus, which offers a variety of health care programs, is located at 3015 West Interstate 20 Grand Prairie, TX. Concorde also has campuses in Dallas and San Antonio. For more information, visit our website at: www.concorde.edu or call 469-532-0088.

About Concorde Career Colleges, Inc.

Concorde Career Colleges, Inc., which operates 17 campuses in eight states under the brands Concorde Career College and Concorde Career Institute, prepares America's next generation of health care and dental professionals for rewarding careers. The Concorde hybrid/blended education model combines online coursework with in-person lab classes and clinical experiences. Concorde's 25 student-focused academic programs and personalized support prepares graduates for in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic and other health care roles. Concorde is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and the Council on Occupational Education (COE). For more information, visit www.concorde.edu.

