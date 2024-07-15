Concorde Career College-Portland's respiratory therapy program recognized for outstanding student outcomes

Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care honors Concorde-Portland for third consecutive year



PORTLAND, Ore., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Concorde Career College–Portland's respiratory therapy program has been recognized for outstanding student outcomes by the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care (CoARC). The "Distinguished Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT) Credentialing Success" award is presented annually as part of the accreditor's continued efforts to highlight the RRT credential as a standard of excellence.

The RRT credential is the highest level of entry point into the field. Graduates must first achieve a high cut score on the Therapist Multiple-Choice (TMC) exam, which makes them eligible to take the Clinical Simulation Exam (CSE). They must pass both exams to earn the RRT credential.

"Concorde-Portland's consistently stellar program outcomes demonstrate that our graduates are prepared to join the workforce and provide exceptional patient care in a field experiencing great need for skilled professionals. On behalf of everyone at Concorde, I extend my congratulations to the entire respiratory therapy team, whose hard work and dedication to our students made this national recognition possible," said Kevin Prehn, president of Concorde Career Colleges.

To determine programs selected for the award, CoARC used objective criteria based on key accreditation metrics, including: three or more years of outcomes data; RRT credentialing success of 90 percent or above; accreditation without a progress report at the end of the year; and meet or exceed the accreditor's threshold for high cut scores on the TMC exam and retention. CoARC recognized honorees during an awards ceremony on July 13.

Nationwide, employment of respiratory therapists is projected to grow 13% from 2022 to 2032,1 much faster than average job growth. In the Portland Tri-County region, the demand is significantly higher, with a projected job growth of 23%.2

For more information about Concorde's respiratory therapy program, visit: concorde.edu/patient-care-programs/respiratory-therapy.

1Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, Occupational Outlook for Respiratory Therapists nationally, 2022-2032, viewed July 5, 2024. 2Source: State of Oregon Employment Department occupational projections for Respiratory Therapists for Portland Tri-County, 2022-2032, viewed July 5, 2024.

About Concorde Career Colleges

Concorde Career Colleges, the healthcare division of Universal Technical Institute (www.uti.edu), (NYSE: UTI), operates 17 healthcare focused campuses across eight states under the brands Concorde Career College and Concorde Career Institute, preparing America's next generation of health care and dental professionals for rewarding careers. The Concorde blended education model combines online coursework with in-person lab classes and clinical settings. Concorde's 25 student-focused academic programs and personalized support prepares graduates for in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic, and other healthcare roles. Concorde schools are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and the Council on Occupational Education (COE). For more information, visit concorde.edu or uti.edu or, or visit us on LinkedIn at @Concorde Career Colleges and @UniversalTechnicalInstitute or on X (formerly Twitter) at @ConcordeCareer or @news_UTI.

