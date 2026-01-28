Concorde Career Colleges Celebrates National Children's Dental Health Month by Offering No-Cost Dental Services to Local Communities

News provided byConcorde Career Colleges
Jan 28, 2026, 09:15 ET
Seven campuses will offer dental cleanings, screenings, and education for kids ages 4 to 17 to spotlight the importance of regular preventive oral care
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- February is National Children's Dental Health Month and, once again, Concorde Career Colleges is celebrating by hosting no-cost Making Smiles events at several campuses nationwide to promote preventive oral care for children and teens.
According to the CDC, about 34 million school hours are lost each year due to emergency dental care. While tooth decay is the most common chronic childhood disease, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry underscores in their State of Little Teeth that it's largely preventable. By fostering good oral hygiene habits, including daily brushing and flossing, a healthy diet, and early, regular dental visits, families can significantly reduce the risk of tooth decay.
"Oral care impacts everyone's overall health and wellbeing, and kids do better in school when they're healthy and can focus," said Kevin Prehn, President of Concorde Career Colleges. "Our Making Smiles events are an opportunity for Concorde's dental program leaders and students to bridge gaps in access to oral care and support our communities, while students also gain hands-on patient care experience."
Each campus event will provide preventive dental services for children ages 4 to 17, such as X-rays, dental cleanings, fluoride applications, and dental kits filled with oral care essentials, at no cost.
Care is provided by Concorde dental hygiene students under the supervision of licensed dental professionals and faculty members. The events are made possible through the generous support of sponsors Aspen Dental and PDS Health.
The following Concorde campuses are hosting events throughout February (advance registration is required):
- Making Memphis Smile
February 2 | Memphis, Tennessee
Registration: https://concorde.fyi/memphis-smile
Clinic: 901-202-7660
- Making Miramar Smile
February 9 | Miramar, Florida
Registration: https://concorde.fyi/Miramar-Smile
Clinic: 954-488-3511
- Making Denver Smile
February 16 | Aurora, Colorado
Registration: https://concorde.fyi/Denver-Smile
Clinic: 720-222-2094
- Making Portland Smile
February 16 | Portland, Oregon
Registration: https://concorde.fyi/Portland-Smile
Clinic: 971-369-0650
- Making Tampa Smile
February 16 | Tampa, Florida
Registration: https://concorde.fyi/Tampa-Smile
Clinic: 813-314-2522
- Making San Antonio Smile
February 16 | San Antonio, Texas
Registration: https://concorde.fyi/SanAntonio-Smile
Clinic: 210-428-2099
- Making Orlando Smile
February 21 | Orlando, Florida
Registration: https://concorde.fyi/Orlando-Smile
Clinic: 689-208-9571
A limited number of same-day appointments may be available due to cancellations. Area residents are asked to call their local clinic line (provided above) to verify availability before showing up.
Concorde's commitment to providing community access to dental care goes beyond National Children's Dental Health Month. At the 15 campuses that offer dental hygiene programs, Concorde operates Dental Hygiene Clinics, which are open to the public throughout the year. The clinics provide low-cost preventative care that can help bridge the gap of unmet dental health needs in the community, especially for those uninsured or underinsured residents of all ages and backgrounds.
About Concorde Career Colleges
Concorde Career Colleges, the healthcare division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), is committed to preparing tomorrow's health care professionals for rewarding, in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic, and allied health. Through strategic partnerships, Concorde provides meaningful workforce solutions for some of the nation's leading dental and healthcare systems. Concorde operates 18 campuses across eight states and online under the brands Concorde Career College and Concorde Career Institute, which are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges, and the Council on Occupational Education. For more information, visit LinkedIn at @Concorde Career Colleges, or on X at @ConcordeCareer.
