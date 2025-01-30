Concorde Career Colleges Celebrates National Children's Dental Health Month with Free Dental Services for Kids

Select Concorde campuses will offer dental care to children ages 4 to 17, including X-rays, cleanings, and preventive services

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Career Colleges is proud to announce its participation in National Children's Dental Health Month, a nationwide initiative to promote the benefits of good oral health for children. Throughout February, Concorde dental hygiene programs at select campuses across the country will host events dedicated to providing no-cost dental services to children, reinforcing the importance of preventive care and healthy dental habits.

According to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry's State of Little Teeth Report , tooth decay is the most common chronic childhood disease, but it is largely preventable. By fostering good oral hygiene habits, including daily brushing and flossing, a healthy diet, and early, regular dental visits, families can significantly reduce the risk of tooth decay.

"Concorde Career Colleges is committed to serving our communities, and these events provide a hands-on way for our students to make a difference while gaining valuable patient care experience," said Kevin Prehn, Division President of Concorde Career Colleges. "As a leading educator of dental hygienists and dental assistants in the nation, we feel very strongly about supporting children and families by offering essential dental care at no cost."

Concorde dental hygiene programs at six campuses will host free events. Children ages 4 to 17 can receive free X-rays, dental cleanings, and dental kits filled with oral care essentials. Additional services such as sealants and health screenings will be available at select locations. All services will be performed by Concorde dental hygiene students under the direct supervision of licensed dental professionals and faculty members. Select campus events will be supported by Concorde dental assistant students.

The Concorde campuses participating include:

Making Miramar Smile

Miramar, Florida | February 12 and February 13, 2025

Tampa, Florida | February 17, 2025

*The Tampa event is held in partnership with FRIENDS West Florida , to include services for children with disabilities. All children are welcome.

San Diego, California | February 17, 2025

Garden Grove, California | February 17, 2025

San Antonio, Texas | February 17, 2025 and throughout February

Dallas, Texas | The entire month of February

Contact the clinic for an appointment at 469-221-3454

Additionally, Concorde's Kansas City and Aurora dental hygiene programs are participating in the national Give Kids a Smile program throughout February.

Heartland Dental, PDS Health, and Liberty Dental Plan are sponsoring various events across participating campuses. Families attending the events will leave with essential oral care resources and a better understanding of the importance of preventive dental care. Local residents can register through the links above.

Concorde's commitment to providing community access to dental care goes beyond National Children's Dental Health Month. At the 14 campuses that offer dental hygiene programs, Concorde operates Dental Hygiene Clinics, which are open to the public throughout the year. The clinics provide low-cost preventative care that can help bridge the gap of unmet dental health needs in the community, especially for those uninsured or underinsured residents of all ages and backgrounds.

Clinic hours vary by location. For more information, visit: concorde.edu/about-us/services.

To learn more about Concorde's dental programs, visit concorde.edu/dental-programs.

About Concorde Career Colleges

Concorde Career Colleges, the healthcare division of Universal Technical Institute (www.uti.edu), (NYSE: UTI), operates 17 healthcare focused campuses across eight states and online under the brands Concorde Career College and Concorde Career Institute, preparing America's next generation of health care and dental professionals for rewarding careers. The Concorde blended education model combines online coursework with in-person lab classes and clinical settings. Concorde's 25 student-focused academic programs and personalized support prepares graduates for in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic, and other healthcare roles. Concorde schools are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and the Council on Occupational Education (COE). For more information, visit concorde.edu or uti.edu or, or visit us on LinkedIn at @Concorde Career Colleges and @UniversalTechnicalInstitute or on X (formerly Twitter) at @ConcordeCareer or @news_UTI.

