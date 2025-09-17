Concorde Career Colleges expands access to respiratory therapy education programs to address rising national demand

Projected job growth for respiratory therapists is triple the national average for all occupations, federal data shows

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Career Colleges, the healthcare education division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc., is expanding access to its respiratory therapy education programs to address the rising demand nationally for skilled therapists. Specifically, Concorde is increasing enrollment in its respiratory therapy programs at nine of its campuses, in addition to growing a hospital partnership model to support rural and remote areas.

"Concorde continues to pursue strategies to meet the demand for healthcare professionals as part of our corporate North Star Strategy," said Kevin Prehn, President of Concorde Career Colleges. "By increasing access to our respiratory therapy programs, particularly in states with high demand and in rural regions, we are enabling a vital healthcare service for communities that need these positions the most."

Nationwide, employment of respiratory therapists is projected to grow 12% from 2024 to 2034, more than triple the average growth rate for all occupations.1 In states where Concorde is growing on-campus enrollment, the demand is even higher. In California, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas, employment in this field is expected to grow between 20-24% from 2022 to 2032.2

Increasing Enrollment at Existing Concorde Campuses

Eight Concorde campuses have received programmatic approval to increase enrollment in their existing respiratory therapy programs, including: Garden Grove, North Hollywood and San Bernardino, California; Miramar and Tampa, Florida; Dallas and San Antonio, Texas; and Memphis, Tennessee. One additional campus is pending programmatic approval for the enrollment increase. Once approved, this will allow Concorde to enroll up to an additional 160 students annually through nine campuses nationwide.

"Increasing enrollment was a smart growth option for Concorde. We have strong clinical partners in these regions who have the capacity and interest in working with more of our respiratory therapy students," said Prehn.

A Growing Hospital Partnership Model

Hospital systems in rural and remote regions without nearby accredited respiratory therapy programs have increasingly struggled to find skilled professionals to fill vacancies. To help address this unique need, Concorde piloted a respiratory therapy program option in July 2023—and what began as a partnership with three healthcare systems in Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin has since grown to include 20 hospital systems across 11 states.

Through this partnership model, hospitals identify existing high-potential employees who have an interest in pursuing a career in respiratory care, and sponsor all or part of their education cost.

"We provide all of the foundational online coursework and instruction, and our hospital partners provide the hands-on training students need to prepare them for licensure exams," said Prehn. "This innovative collaboration between educators and hospitals provides a critical solution for workforce shortages, and we're excited to see more hospital systems provide this opportunity for their employees."

Hannibal Regional Healthcare System in Northeast Missouri is one of the latest partners to join with Concorde, with two employees beginning the respiratory therapy program in July.

"At Hannibal Regional, we're excited to launch this partnership with Concorde Career Colleges. This strategic move brings incredible benefits to our hospital and, most importantly, to our patients. We're not just addressing a critical staffing need; we're actively building our workforce from the ground up," said Suzanne Dewey, Manager of Respiratory Therapy for Hannibal Regional.

Dewey added: "This incredible opportunity allows our team members to mentor our own, fostering an immediate sense of teamwork and camaraderie, and integrating our future respiratory therapists into our hospital's culture and operations from day one. This partnership is more than just an education initiative; it's an investment in strengthening our team and ensuring we are able to continue to provide the highest quality of care for our community."

1Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, Occupational Outlook for Respiratory Therapists nationally, 2024-2034, viewed September 15, 2025.

2Source: U.S. Department of Labor, O*NET Online, Long-Term Projections, 2022-2032, for respiratory therapists in California, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas, viewed September 15, 2025.

About Concorde Career Colleges

Concorde Career Colleges, the healthcare division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), operates 17 campuses across eight states and online under the brands Concorde Career College and Concorde Career Institute to prepare America's next generation of health care and dental professionals for rewarding careers. The Concorde blended education model combines online coursework with in-person lab classes and clinical settings. Concorde's student-focused academic programs and personalized support prepare graduates for in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic and other healthcare roles. Concorde is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and the Council on Occupational Education (COE). For more information, visit concorde.edu and uti.edu; LinkedIn at @Concorde Career Colleges and @UniversalTechnicalInstitute; or X at @ConcordeCareer and @news_UTI.

