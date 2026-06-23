Concorde Career Colleges Launches 12 Additional Healthcare Programs to Meet Rising National Workforce Demand

Programs added in five specialties: dental assistant, diagnostic medical sonography, pharmacy technician, radiologic technology and surgical technology

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Career Colleges, the healthcare education division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc., today announced 12 additional training programs, including dental assistant, diagnostic medical sonography, pharmacy technician, radiologic technology and surgical technology. Classes have begun at campuses in California, Florida, Missouri and Texas.

"We are strengthening our portfolio of industry-aligned training programs in these states to offer more diverse career opportunities to meet the needs of students, employers and the evolving healthcare landscape. The addition of these programs can help support the ongoing demand for skilled healthcare professionals in communities large and small," said Kevin Prehn, President of Concorde Career Colleges.

The program expansions are part of Universal Technical Institute, Inc.'s multi-year North Star strategy to address America's shortage of skilled collar and healthcare workers. Currently in Phase II, the North Star strategy's core tenets of growth, diversification and optimization include opening multiple new campuses annually between 2026 and 2029; launching 10-20 new programs annually at existing campus locations; and enhancing its operations to make the most efficient use of resources.

Notably, more than half of the Concorde programs launched this spring are in radiologic technology and sonography—diagnostic fields that are experiencing consistent growth due to factors such as an aging population and advancements in imaging technology. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of radiologic technologists nationwide is projected to grow by 5%, and diagnostic medical sonography by 13%, from 2024 to 2034, which is faster than average for all occupations.1

In states where Concorde will be offering the training, the demand is even higher. In California, Florida, Missouri and Texas, employment for radiologic technologists is projected to grow between 8% to 19% from 2022 to 2032. Likewise, employment for diagnostic medical sonography in California is projected to grow by 24%—more than seven times the rate for all occupations.2

The remaining program launches address high demand roles in patient care and allied health, with a 12% projected job growth for surgical technologists in California, and a 16% projected job growth for pharmacy technicians in Colorado from 2022 to 2032. During the same period in Florida, employment is expected to grow by 16% for both dental assistants and pharmacy technicians.3

Prospective students can learn more and start enrollment at concorde.edu/programs.

1Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, Occupational Outlook for radiologic and MRI technologists and diagnostic medical sonographers nationally, 2024-2034, viewed June 22, 2026.

2Source: U.S. Department of Labor, O*NET Online, Long-Term Projections, 2022-2032, for radiologic technologist in California, Florida, Missouri and Texas; and diagnostic medical sonographers in California, viewed June 22, 2026.

3Source: U.S. Department of Labor, O*NET Online, Long-Term Projections, 2022-2032, for surgical technologists in California; for pharmacy technicians in Colorado; and for dental assistants and pharmacy technicians in Florida, viewed June 22, 2026.

About Concorde Career Colleges

Concorde Career Colleges, the healthcare division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), is committed to preparing tomorrow's health care professionals for rewarding, in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic and allied health. Through strategic partnerships, Concorde provides meaningful workforce solutions for some of the nation's leading dental and healthcare systems. Concorde operates 18 campuses across eight states and online under the brands Concorde Career College and Concorde Career Institute, which are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges, and the Council on Occupational Education. For more information, visit LinkedIn at @Concorde Career Colleges, or on or X at @ConcordeCareer.

Media Contact:

Sharon Rolenc

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SOURCE Concorde Career Colleges