Concorde Career Colleges Names Mark Garland as Glendale Campus President

Seasoned education administrator to lead Concorde's first Arizona campus

PHOENIX, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Career Colleges, the healthcare division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc., today announced that Mark Garland has been named Campus President of its new Concorde-Glendale campus in Greater Phoenix.

Mark Garland

"Mark brings a remarkable track record of building strong campus communities and delivering outstanding student outcomes," said Kevin Prehn, President of Concorde Career Colleges. "As a seasoned administrator who has driven programmatic and campus growth, Mark has the vision and experience to help launch a campus that delivers skilled talent for Arizona's healthcare workforce needs."

Garland has more than 25 years of leadership experience in higher education and operations management, having served as campus president and campus director for other education institutions, including most recently as Campus President of the College of Health Care Professions in Dallas.

Located at 8990 W. Glendale Ave., the 53,000 square-foot facility will serve more than 620 students annually with hands on training in a range of healthcare programs such as nursing, dental assistant/dental hygiene, medical assistant, physical therapy assistant, pharmacy technician, surgical technology and radiologic technology. The facility is scheduled to open in 2027 pending all regulatory approvals.

"I'm honored and truly excited to lead the launch of our Glendale campus at such a pivotal time of growth for Concorde. We are committed to building a high-performing campus team and strong employer partnerships that align with the region's growing healthcare demands. Together, we will equip our students with the skills, confidence, and support needed to succeed in today's in-demand healthcare careers," said Garland.

The Glendale campus, Concorde's first in Arizona and its sixth in the southwest, is part of Universal Technical Institute, Inc.'s multi-year North Star strategy to address the shortage of skilled collar and healthcare workers in the U.S. Currently in Phase II, the North Star strategy's core tenets of growth, diversification and optimization include opening multiple campuses annually between 2026 and 2029; launching new programs at existing campus locations; and enhancing its operations to make the most efficient use of resources.

About Concorde Career Colleges

Concorde Career Colleges, the healthcare division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), is committed to preparing tomorrow's health care professionals for rewarding, in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic, and allied health. Through strategic partnerships, Concorde provides meaningful workforce solutions for some of the nation's leading dental and healthcare systems. Concorde operates 18 campuses across eight states and online under the brands Concorde Career College and Concorde Career Institute, which are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges, and the Council on Occupational Education. For more information, visit LinkedIn at @Concorde Career Colleges, or on or X at @ConcordeCareer.

Media Contact:

Sharon Rolenc

[email protected]

612-720-2083

SOURCE Concorde Career Colleges