Monica Jeffs to Lead Concorde Career Colleges' New Houston Campus

HOUSTON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Career Colleges, the healthcare division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc., today announced that Monica Jeffs has been named Campus President for its new Houston campus.

Monica Jeffs

"Monica is a dynamic higher education leader with a strong track record of driving institutional growth, operational excellence and student success," said Kevin Prehn, President of Concorde Career Colleges. "She brings a strategic, entrepreneurial mindset with experience in building campuses from the ground up. This, combined with her extensive higher education background in Texas, makes her the perfect choice to lead our new Concorde-Houston campus."

Jeffs brings more than 25 years of experience in higher education leadership, operations and admissions. She has held campus president and senior level roles at other institutions, including most recently as Campus President of the College of Healthcare Professions in Austin.

Concorde-Houston will occupy 45,000 square feet at 3100 Hayes Road in Westchase Commons and serve up to 700 students in a range of nursing, dental, diagnostic, patient care and allied health programs. The campus is scheduled to open in 2027 pending all regulatory approvals.

"As Concorde-Houston's Campus President, I look forward to building a team committed to providing comprehensive wraparound support services that empower student success and strengthen workforce partnerships to address hard-to-fill healthcare roles in the region. Through these efforts, we are positioned to become one of the premier leaders in healthcare education within the Houston market," said Jeffs.

The Houston campus is part of Universal Technical Institute, Inc.'s multi-year North Star strategy to address America's shortage of skilled workers. Currently in Phase II, the North Star strategy's core tenets of growth, diversification and optimization include opening multiple campuses annually between 2026 and 2029; launching new programs at existing campus locations; and enhancing its operations to make the most efficient use of resources.

Houston marks the fourth Concorde campus location in Texas and continues Universal Technical Institute's decades of educational investment in Texas. In addition to Concorde-Dallas, Concorde-Grand Prairie and Concorde-San Antonio, the company's transportation, skilled trades, energy and electrical division — UTI — has training facilities in Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

About Concorde Career Colleges

Concorde Career Colleges, the healthcare division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), is committed to preparing tomorrow's health care professionals for rewarding, in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic, and allied health. Through strategic partnerships, Concorde provides meaningful workforce solutions for some of the nation's leading dental and healthcare systems. Concorde operates 18 campuses across eight states and online under the brands Concorde Career College and Concorde Career Institute, which are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges, and the Council on Occupational Education. For more information, visit LinkedIn at @Concorde Career Colleges, or on or X at @ConcordeCareer.

Media Contact:

Sharon Rolenc

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SOURCE Concorde Career Colleges