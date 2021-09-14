Concorde Career Colleges Launches Nursing Program in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Career Colleges, a national leader in health care education, has announced a new Associate of Science in Nursing Practice (ASN) program at its Memphis campus that will provide a pathway for students who want to start as quickly as possible in an in-demand career.

Enrollment is now open and classes will begin November 8, 2021.

The employment of registered nurses (RN) is estimated to grow 7% from 2019 to 2029 because of the aging of the baby boomer population and increased emphasis on preventive care, according to The Bureau of Labor Statistics. Also, there could be about 100,000 registered nursing jobs available per year by 2022, far more than other professions, according to the American Nurses Association.

Concorde's Associate Degree in Nursing Practice program provides students with hands-on training in hospital, clinical and private practice settings, and the skills required to practice competently and safely as an RN. The ASN program is fast-paced, with 77 credit hours to be completed in as few as 21 months.

"The ASN program is an ideal opportunity for students who want to serve as a nurse during a time of increased need in this profession," said Concorde President and CEO Jami Frazier. "Students can pursue a rewarding career that has many opportunities for academic and clinical advancement."

With an ASN, students can pursue many career opportunities including:

Acute care nursing

Geriatric nursing

Pediatric nursing

Clinical nurse liaison

Home care nursing

Nursing courses will be a mixture of classroom learning, hands-on learning in the skills lab and simulations lab, as well as real-life experiences in a clinical setting. Concorde-Memphis has enthusiastic faculty dedicated to helping students gain the skills they need to obtain entry-level positions in the field of nursing.

The program prepares students to apply to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses® and to the Tennessee Board of Nursing for licensure.

The Concorde-Memphis campus offers a variety of healthcare programs and is at 5100 Poplar Ave., Suite 132, between Mendenhall and White Station. For more information, visit the campus website or call 901-881-2694.

About Concorde Career Colleges, Inc.

Concorde Career Colleges, Inc., which operates 17 campuses in eight states under the brands Concorde Career College and Concorde Career Institute, prepares America's next generation of health care and dental professionals for rewarding careers. The Concorde hybrid/blended education model combines online coursework with in-person lab classes and clinical experiences. Concorde's 25 student-focused academic programs and personalized support prepares graduates for in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic and other health care roles. Concorde is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and the Council on Occupational Education (COE). For more information, visit www.concorde.edu.

