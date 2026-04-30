Concorde Launches Knowledge for Profit, an Advisor Development Initiative Led by Industry Veteran Jeffrey Bangerter

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Investment Services today announced the launch of Knowledge for Profit, a new coaching and development initiative designed to help new and emerging financial advisors build a sustainable practice. The initiative is led by Jeffrey Bangerter, a Concorde-affiliated financial professional and president of Bangerter Financial Services, who assumes a corporate consulting role within Concorde for the program while continuing to serve clients through his advisory firm.

"Knowledge for Profit reflects Concorde's belief that the next generation of financial professionals deserves better preparation, stronger mentorship and a real foundation for long-term success," said Danielle Delongchamp, president and chief executive officer of Concorde Investment Services. "Jeff has spent decades developing financial professionals who go on to build exceptional careers. Having him lead this initiative is a natural extension of what Concorde stands for, and we are proud to support it."

Founded by Bangerter, Knowledge for Profit brings over 45 years of real-world financial industry experience into a coaching and development platform designed to help serious people enter the business with clarity, confidence and a stronger chance of success. Bangerter has recruited and trained thousands of advisors throughout his career with many going on to become top producers.

"After spending years training some of the best financial professionals, I decided to make it my main focus," said Bangerter. "Success in this industry does not come from hype or shortcuts. It comes from real skill, honest work and consistent action over time. Knowledge for Profit was built to give the next generation that foundation."

Knowledge for Profit is designed for new and aspiring financial professionals, from unlicensed individuals exploring a career in finance to newer licensed advisors seeking stronger direction and a more durable foundation for long-term growth.

About Knowledge for Profit

Knowledge for Profit is a Concorde Investment Services initiative designed to help new and emerging financial professionals build a sustainable career in the financial industry. Led by Jeffrey Bangerter, a Concorde-affiliated advisor with more than 45 years of industry experience, the program provides coaching, professional development and practical guidance for those entering or building their practice. For more information, visit knowledgeforprofit.com.

About Concorde

Concorde is a nationally recognized, full-service broker-dealer, SEC-registered investment advisor (RIA), and insurance firm committed to supporting financial professionals and their clients. Through a thoughtfully integrated ecosystem of investment, advisory and insurance solutions, the firm provides the tools and expertise needed to help reach financial goals and objectives.

Founded by entrepreneurs, the Concorde team is driven by passion, purpose and a shared commitment to excellence. With a personalized approach, the firm offers a high-caliber experience tailored to each advisor's and client's unique goals, supported by integrated broker-dealer and wealth management platforms designed to help financial professionals build and grow their practices.

Concorde Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Concorde Investment Services, Concorde Asset Management and Concorde Insurance Agency. The firm serves clients across all 50 states with a clear focus on long-term partnership and purposeful progress. To learn more, visit concordeis.com.

Disclosures

Securities offered through Concorde Investment Services, LLC (CIS), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Concorde Asset Management, LLC (CAM), an SEC registered investment adviser. Insurance products offered through Concorde Insurance Agency, Inc. (CIA).

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SOURCE Concorde