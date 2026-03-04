Concorde Relocates Headquarters to Boca Raton, Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Investment Services, a leading independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor serving financial advisors nationwide, announced today plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Boca Raton, Florida in fall 2026. The firm's new 9,000-square-foot headquarters, located at 301 Yamato Road, will support the company's continued growth.

"Michigan was exactly where we needed to be when we founded this firm, shaping who we are and giving us the foundation to grow," said Danielle Delongchamp, president and chief executive officer of Concorde. "As our national footprint has expanded, Boca Raton has emerged as the natural home for our next chapter. South Florida's dynamic financial community, connectivity and pro-business environment align perfectly with our long-term vision. We are energized by the momentum behind us and confident in what we are building for the future."

Florida has become an increasingly prominent market for wealth management and broker-dealer activity. The state's tax environment, growing base of high-net-worth clients, and expanding financial services community have drawn a notable number of firms to the region in recent years. South Florida in particular has seen steady growth in both firm relocations and advisor headcount, reflecting broader industry recognition of the market's potential.

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer added, "Boca Raton is excited to add another corporate headquarters and proud to welcome Concorde Investment Services as they expand their operations and success to our innovative business climate where they will enjoy our exceptional talent pool, low taxes, and unparalleled quality of life."

"Wall Street South has firmly established the Palm Beaches as a leading hub for financial services and corporate headquarters," said Kelly Smallridge, president and CEO of the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County. "Firms are choosing this market because of our welcoming business climate, deep and expanding pool of skilled financial talent, and an unmatched quality of life that helps companies recruit and retain top professionals. We are pleased to welcome Concorde Investment Services to Boca Raton, where they will be in excellent company among more than 250 financial firms that have already made the move to Palm Beach County."

About Concorde

Concorde is a nationally recognized, full-service broker-dealer, SEC-registered investment advisor (RIA), and insurance firm committed to supporting financial professionals and their clients. Through a thoughtfully integrated ecosystem of investment, advisory and insurance solutions, the firm provides the tools and expertise needed to help reach financial goals and objectives.

Founded by entrepreneurs, the Concorde team is proud to serve a company made up of like-minded individuals driven by passion, purpose and a shared commitment to excellence. With a personalized approach, the firm offers a high-caliber experience tailored to each advisor's and client's unique goals. Concorde's integrated broker-dealer and wealth management platforms are designed to maximize potential, providing customized support and forward-looking resources that allow financial professionals to unlock their full potential.

Concorde Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Concorde Investment Services, Concorde Asset Management and Concorde Insurance Agency. The firm serves clients across all 50 states with a clear focus on long-term partnership and purposeful progress. To learn more, visit concordeis.com.

Disclosures

Securities offered through Concorde Investment Services, LLC (CIS), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Concorde Asset Management, LLC (CAM), an SEC registered investment adviser. Insurance products offered through Concorde Insurance Agency, Inc. (CIA).

Contact:

Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1389

[email protected]

SOURCE Concorde