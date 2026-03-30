DST.com Joins Concorde Investment Services, Launching Platform for DST Investors and Advisor Business Development

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Investment Services, a leading independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor serving financial advisors nationwide, announced today that DST.com, a newly launched platform designed to modernize how investors access Delaware statutory trust offerings, has joined the Concorde platform. The relationship also includes a business development platform intended to connect Concorde-affiliated advisors with qualified DST and 1031 exchange investors.

"Concorde is committed to empowering financial professionals with the tools, support and product access they need to serve clients at a high level," said Danielle Delongchamp, president and chief executive officer of Concorde. "This relationship brings together investor-focused technology with a clear understanding of the 1031 and DST marketplace. We believe this relationship supports both advisor growth and a better experience for investors exploring alternative investment opportunities."

Founded in 2026, DST.com was built around a cleaner, more trusted process for reviewing offerings, exploring current inventory online, and engaging with financial professionals on the investor's terms. By combining technology, transparency and a professional investor experience, DST.com aims to reduce friction in a part of the market that has often relied on fragmented information and outdated access models.

"Concorde has built the kind of advisor-centric platform that gives financial professionals the support and credibility they need to grow," said Paul Taylor, CEO of DST.com. "This relationship is about building a better experience for investors and creating a scalable business development model that connects qualified opportunities with experienced advisors more efficiently."

For Concorde advisors, the arrangement introduces a business development platform beginning with an initial beta group, designed to support engagement with qualified investors seeking DST and 1031 exchange solutions. The model is structured for long-term expansion as the platform develops.

Through DST.com, investors can access a broad and current DST inventory through an online platform built specifically for this market, review opportunities in a more professional environment, and connect with experienced Concorde-affiliated financial professionals. The model is intended to give investors more choice, more clarity and a more direct path to finding the advisor relationship that best fits their needs and objectives.

The two firms believe the relationship is well-timed for an evolving market in which investors increasingly expect better digital access, more transparency and the ability to connect with knowledgeable financial professionals in a way that is both efficient and personalized. For advisors, the opportunity presents a stronger business development model, a better investor journey and the potential to participate in a platform designed for long-term growth.

Concorde and DST.com expect to continue refining the investor experience, strengthening advisor connectivity, and expanding the business development platform in ways that support both professionals and the clients they serve.

About DST.com

DST.com is a platform built to help investors explore current Delaware statutory trust offerings in a more streamlined, private and professional environment. The company focuses on improving access to DST opportunities, supporting more informed investor engagement and connecting investors with experienced financial professionals serving the 1031 exchange and alternative investment market.

About Concorde

Concorde is a nationally recognized, full-service broker-dealer, SEC-registered investment advisor (RIA), and insurance firm committed to supporting financial professionals and their clients. Through a thoughtfully integrated ecosystem of investment, advisory and insurance solutions, the firm provides the tools and expertise needed to help reach financial goals and objectives.

Founded by entrepreneurs, the Concorde team is proud to serve a company made up of like-minded individuals driven by passion, purpose and a shared commitment to excellence. With a personalized approach, the firm offers a high-caliber experience tailored to each advisor's and client's unique goals. Concorde's integrated broker-dealer and wealth management platforms are designed to maximize potential, providing customized support and forward-looking resources that allow financial professionals to unlock their full potential.

Concorde Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Concorde Investment Services, Concorde Asset Management and Concorde Insurance Agency. The firm serves clients across all 50 states with a clear focus on long-term partnership and purposeful progress. To learn more, visit concordeis.com.

Disclosures

Securities offered through Concorde Investment Services, LLC (CIS), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Concorde Asset Management, LLC (CAM), an SEC registered investment adviser. Insurance products offered through Concorde Insurance Agency, Inc. (CIA).

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SOURCE Concorde