Concorde-Memphis Welcomes Leading Minority, Female Voice as State Senator London Lamar Delivers Commencement Address

Strong female leader encourages the next generation of health care providers

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest generation of Tennessee health care workers heard from one of the state's leading young voices last Friday as State Senator London Lamar spoke at Concorde Career College's Memphis campus commencement ceremony. Lamar, the youngest female and African American legislator in the Tennessee State Senate offered her advice and vision to the 2023 graduating class for how they could contribute to safe neighborhoods and healthy families across Tennessee.

"Schools like Concorde-Memphis are investing in young men and women from the underserved communities I work in each and every day," said Lamar following her Friday address. "My story is their story. I have seen, heard, and experienced the same difficulties, frustration and pain as these young people and I know the consequences our families go through when we don't have access to the basics, like health care and job opportunity. The young people graduating today offer us all hope for where we are going. They are ready to bring their hearts and minds into our community hospitals and care facilities. And as a Black woman, it is incredibly inspiring to see a new generation of professionals, many who look like me, bringing their perspective and experience to our healthcare workforce."

Senator Lamar has dedicated her career to uplifting the lives of underserved communities with an added focus on fighting for a better quality of life for the next generation. During her time serving in the Tennessee General Assembly, she has introduced dozens of pieces of legislation and passed several bills into law, including those that eliminate human trafficking, increase family and maternal health care and resources, reduce gun violence, expand voting rights and access, and create new job opportunities for the Memphis community. i

Recent data shows that Black women make up a small percentage of the national labor force – 6.9% – and 13.7% of the overall health care industry, while white women represent 46.2% and are more evenly distributed throughout sectors – long-term care, ambulatory care, and hospitals. ii More female and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) representation could help empower young, minority women to pursue careers in this in-demand field, while adding to greater overall patient comfort when medical professionals look like and represent those that they treat.

"Seeing a young Black, African American woman, someone who is only 33 years of age, being in this type of position gives a lot of our students the hope that they can succeed far past where they are today," said K'Bren Adkins, NRCMA, Concorde-Memphis Graduate Employment Specialist. "Senator London Lamar has grown up just like many of us in Memphis, and she's one who has made it. It's important for our students to hear from her, because she represents not just a voice for health care access, but also an example of what is possible for anyone in our Tennessee communities and schools."

Senator Lamar's address to the 2023 graduating class of Concorde-Memphis took place on March 10, 2023 at Greater Imani Church the Cathedral of Faith in Memphis.

To learn more about Senator Lamar, visit www.londonlamar.com.

About Concorde Career Colleges, Inc.

Concorde Career Colleges, Inc., the health care division of Universal Technical Institute; operates 17 health care focused campuses across eight states under the brands Concorde Career College and Concorde Career Institute, prepares America's next generation of health care and dental professionals for rewarding careers. The Concorde blended education model combines online coursework with in-person lab classes and clinical settings. Concorde's 25 student-focused academic programs and personalized support prepares graduates for in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic and other health care roles. Concorde schools is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and the Council on Occupational Education (COE). For more information, visit www.concorde.edu .

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: UTI and Concorde Career Colleges. UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde Career Colleges operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care, and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu , or visit us on LinkedIn at @Universal Technical Institute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on Twitter @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

Media Contact:

Devyn Raver

2.718 Marketing

[email protected]

312.661.1050

i https://www.londonlamar.com/about-london-lamar: About Senator London Lamar

ii https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.2021.01400: Structural Racism And Black Women's Employment In The US Health Care Sector

SOURCE Concorde Career Colleges