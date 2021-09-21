Concordia announces inaugural 2021 Indo-Pacific Summit for November 9

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today at the 2021 Annual Summit, Concordia , the New York-based institute most known for hosting the leading convening alongside the UN General Assembly, announced that its Co-Founder & CEO, Matthew Swift, and Morgan Ortagus, Principal, Rubicon Founders, are chairing a new Indo-Pacific Summit in parallel to the November APEC meeting to focus on public and private sector American and Indo-Pacific cooperation.

The first-of-its-kind Summit was announced on the Main Stage of the 2021 Annual Summit by Morgan Ortagus, Principal, Rubicon Founders, Brian Hook, Vice Chairman for Global Investments, Cerberus Capital Management, and Misha Zelinsky, Assistant National Secretary, Australian Workers Union.

The Concordia Indo-Pacific Initiative will take place digitally on November 9 in parallel to the November 2021 APEC meeting, with the goal of holding an in-person Regional Summit in 2022. It will feature a set of conversations designed to engage new networks and build credibility in the region, featuring experts and leaders across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors.

"America's future and our fate are tied to maintaining the peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific. This challenge requires businesses, governments, and individuals on all sides of the oceans to work jointly on this task, and I'm pleased that Concordia will help bring them together," commented Ortagus.

This initiative, primarily focused on trade and economic alliances, will also aim to strengthen the creation, support, and advancement of meaningful interactions between sectors that open pathways for trade, investment, social advancement, and the aligned pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals in a non-partisan manner.

For press enquiries, contact Rita Lockheart at [email protected] .

About Concordia: Concordia is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that builds meaningful partnerships for positive social impact. As equal parts convener, campaigner, and idea incubator, Concordia is actively fostering cross-sector collaboration to create a more prosperous and sustainable future. Concordia was founded in 2011 by Matthew A. Swift and Nicholas M. Logothetis.

