Concordia Maritime AB (publ) releases the English version of the Annual Report for 2022

Concordia Maritime

May 03, 2023, 03:19 ET

The English version of Concordia Maritime's Annual Report for 2022 is now available at www.concordiamaritime.com.

Gothenburg, Sweden, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The full Annual Report, which also includes Concordia Maritime's Sustainability Report, is available to download as a PDF document.

The Swedish version of the Annual Report was released on 13 April 2023. The Annual General Meeting will be held on 4 May 2023.

For more information, please contact:

Martin Nerfeldt
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +45 88 938 661
Mob: +46 704 85 50 07
E-post: [email protected]

