Concordia Maritime Collaborates With the Swedish Institute for the Marine Environment to Measure Microplastics in the Oceans

In addition to the Swedish Institute for the Marine Environment, the preliminary study, which is financed by Concordia Maritime, is being conducted in collaboration with the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences at The University of Gothenburg and SMHI (Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute).

The volumes of microplastics in the oceans are a problem that has attracted increasing attention but so far, there is insufficient knowledge of either the volumes or the consequences for the environment and living organisms.

"Since we are a shipping company, it is natural that we focus our sustainability work on the marine environment. We are happy to be able to implement this important study and are in favour of using our vessels to gather seawater samples, which can then be used for further analysis and research. The preliminary study will begin now and if the evaluation is positive, the project will run over a couple of years", says Ola Helgesson, CFO, Concordia Maritime.

"The Swedish Institute for the Marine Environment wants to increase understanding of the problems in the marine environment and what we can do to tackle them. We compile scientific knowledge from different fields and assist authorities and other players in the marine environment with scientific expertise. The preliminary study we are now starting up together with Concordia Maritime is very much in line with our other activities and we are happy to be part of this important project", says Kajsa Tönnesson, Acting Director at the Swedish Institute for the Marine Environment.

The Swedish Institute for the Marine Environment is a national centre based on collaboration between five universities: University of Gothenburg, Linneaus University, Stockholm University, Umeå University and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences.

