Concordia Maritime: Interim Report, 1 January-30 June 2019

Total income

Q2: SEK 252.7 (227.0) million

HY1: SEK 563.4 (426.6) million

Q2: SEK 53.3 (–9.3) million

HY1: SEK 134.9 (–2.3) million

Q2: SEK –39.2 (–57.0) million

HY1: SEK –37.4 (–95.7) million

Q2: SEK –0.82 (–1.19)

HY1: SEK –0.78 (–2.01)

Events after the end of the quarter

In July, Stena Performance and Stena Polaris were contracted on consecutive voyage charters for 8–10 months.

Key ratios

Total income, SEK million 563.4 (426.6)

EBITDA, SEK million 134.9 (–2.3)

EBITDA, USD million 14.5 (–0.3)

Operating result, SEK million 13.4 (–91.9)

Result before tax, SEK million –37.4 (–95.7)

Result after tax, SEK million –37.5 (–95.7)

Equity ratio, % 32 (41)

Return on equity, % –11 (–54)

Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million 219.3 (185.0)

Result per share after tax, SEK –0.78 (–2.01)

Equity per share, SEK 23.40 (25.94)

(25.94) Lost-time injuries 1 (0)

Distribution

For environmental reasons, we are only publishing our interim reports digitally. Concordia Maritime's interim reports and additional financial information about the Company can be read or downloaded from our website www.concordiamaritime.com/en/investor-relations

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:00 CET on 15 August 2019.

