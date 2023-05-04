Concordia Maritime: Interim report, 1 January-31 March 2023

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Stable earnings and reduced fleet

Total income Q1: SEK 95.6 (124.1) million

(124.1) million EBITDA Q1: SEK 37.6 (29.7) million

(29.7) million Result before tax Q1: SEK 2.9 (-30.4) million

(-30.4) million Result per share after tax Q1: SEK 0.06 (-0.64)

Events in the first quarter

Stena Provence delivered to buyer

delivered to buyer Repayment of debt, MSEK 156

Continued evaluation of future business opportunities

Events after the end of the quarter

Sale of Stena Penguin agreed

Key figures

Total income, SEK million: 95.6 (124.1)

EBITDA, SEK million: 37.6 (29.7)

EBITDA, USD million: 3.6 (3.2)

Operating result, SEK million: 14.3 (-12.5)

Result before tax, SEK million: 2.9 (-30.4)

Result after tax, SEK million: 3.0 (-30.5)

Equity ratio, %: 40 (14)

Return on equity, %: 42 (neg)

Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 161.9 (34.5)

Result per share after tax, SEK: 0.06 (-0.64)

Equity per share, SEK: 8.64 (5.80)

Lost-time injuries: 0 (0)

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 4 May 2023, at 09.00 CEST.

CONTACT:

Erik Lewenhaupt

CEO, Concordia Maritime AB

Mob: +46 704 855 188

E-post: [email protected]

Martin Nerfeldt

CFO, Concordia Maritime AB

Tel: +45 88 938 661

Mob: +46 704 85 50 07

E-post: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3763426/2032298.pdf Concordia Maritime Interim report, 1 Januaryâ€"31 March 2023 (PDF) https://mb.cision.com/Public/1948/3763426/993fffb2c6121b72.pdf Concordia Maritime - Press release - 20230504

SOURCE Concordia Maritime