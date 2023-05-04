Concordia Maritime: Interim report, 1 January-31 March 2023

May 04, 2023, 03:44 ET
GÖTEBORG, Sweden, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Stable earnings and reduced fleet
- Total income Q1: SEK 95.6 (124.1) million
- EBITDA Q1: SEK 37.6 (29.7) million
- Result before tax Q1: SEK 2.9 (-30.4) million
- Result per share after tax Q1: SEK 0.06 (-0.64)
Events in the first quarter
- Stena Provence delivered to buyer
- Repayment of debt, MSEK 156
- Continued evaluation of future business opportunities
Events after the end of the quarter
- Sale of Stena Penguin agreed
Key figures
- Total income, SEK million: 95.6 (124.1)
- EBITDA, SEK million: 37.6 (29.7)
- EBITDA, USD million: 3.6 (3.2)
- Operating result, SEK million: 14.3 (-12.5)
- Result before tax, SEK million: 2.9 (-30.4)
- Result after tax, SEK million: 3.0 (-30.5)
- Equity ratio, %: 40 (14)
- Return on equity, %: 42 (neg)
- Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 161.9 (34.5)
- Result per share after tax, SEK: 0.06 (-0.64)
- Equity per share, SEK: 8.64 (5.80)
- Lost-time injuries: 0 (0)
This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 4 May 2023, at 09.00 CEST.
CONTACT:
Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Mob: +46 704 855 188
E-post: [email protected]
Martin Nerfeldt
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +45 88 938 661
Mob: +46 704 85 50 07
E-post: [email protected]
The following files are available for download:
|
Concordia Maritime Interim report, 1 Januaryâ€"31 March 2023 (PDF)
|
https://mb.cision.com/Public/1948/3763426/993fffb2c6121b72.pdf
|
Concordia Maritime - Press release - 20230504
SOURCE Concordia Maritime
Share this article