Concordia St. Paul Extends Pell Grant Full Tuition Coverage Program to More Students in 2023-24

The Concordia Pell Commitment expands to support Pell-eligible students in most bachelor's degree programs at CSP and CSP Global starting this academic year

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia University, St. Paul, is announcing an expansion of the Concordia Pell Commitment, an innovative program that offers a tuition-free experience for most Pell Grant-eligible students attending the St. Paul-based university.

Concordia St. Paul first offered this program to students in the university's CSP academic division, which serves traditional four-year undergraduate students attending on campus. This academic year, Concordia St. Paul is expanding the program to eligible undergraduate students attending CSP Global, the university's online academic division. Qualifying students experience zero out-of-pocket costs for tuition for up to four years, as long as they remain Pell-eligible during their time at Concordia St. Paul. CSP Global students applying now for start dates midway through the current academic year will now be eligible for this expanded tuition-free benefit.

Eligibility

The Pell Commitment focuses on incoming first-year or transfer students residing in Minnesota who are eligible for a federal Pell Grant and the corresponding Minnesota State Grant. The objective is to help Pell-eligible students maximize financial aid opportunities with a supplemental grant covering the balance of their core tuition. Requirements include:

First-time bachelor's degree-seeking individuals applying to CSP (traditional on-campus) or CSP Global (online/hybrid adult undergraduate students) Program does not extend to those in nursing and Diagnostic Medical Sonography degree tracks due to more complex tuition and cost factors.

Pell Grant eligible

Minnesota state grant eligible

Current academic year starts

Concordia St. Paul notes that approximately 25% of incoming first year students who started during the Fall 2023 term are now benefiting from the Pell Commitment program. They essentially pay zero tuition, while room and board, books, meals, and other incidental costs are still incurred by the student. Extending to CSP Global's eligible online and hybrid undergraduate programs, it's estimated that up to 40% of incoming enrollees may qualify for the Concordia Pell Commitment.

"Every student should have the option of exploring a private university experience regardless of financial circumstances," noted Dr. Kimberly Craig, vice provost for CSP Global. "The Pell Commitment opens the door for more equitable access to a high quality college education by providing essentially free tuition at one of Minnesota's longest-standing private universities. CSP and CSP Global are access-oriented institutions serving increasingly diverse populations, including working adults. We're proud to further reduce the financial gaps blocking too many from gaining their degree."

Concordia St. Paul announced record enrollment for the Fall 2023 term, with 5,819 students enrolled across CSP and CSP Global. The university set other records this term, including 2,173 students in master's programs and 393 doctoral students enrolled via CSP Global. In addition, 540 new freshmen and transfer students enrolled in CSP traditional undergraduate programming also marks a 130-year high.

"Affordability and a quality, career-relevant degree are essential building blocks for people seeking to participate in, and thrive, in the broadening national and global economies," noted Eric LaMott, provost and COO for CSP. "The Concordia Pell Commitment offers greater opportunities for students entering higher education. Many can benefit from essentially no-cost tuition and receive a competitive, high quality private university degree."

With its focus on affordability, Concordia St. Paul was recently ranked in the top 100 universities nationally for promoting social mobility of its students, and listed highest among all Minnesota private universities. The CollegeNet Social Mobility Index placed the university 82nd of 1,400 universities nationally for advancing students from a low-income strata to middle class within five years of graduation.

More information about the CSP and CSP Global Pell Commitment programs can be found at https://www.csp.edu/tuition-and-financial-aid/csp-pell-commitment/.

