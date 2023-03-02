Concordium partners with SONIO to innovate the travel sector and improve guests' experiences

ZUG, Switzerland, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordium announces a global partnership with SONIO to deliver a highly efficient and cost-saving application innovating the travel industry by streamlining the hotel guest registration process.

SONIO, a product of Advanced Living Technologies and a partner of Deutsche Telekom, is a unique platform working as an IDaaS (Identity as a Service) to improve the customer verification process and eliminate the need for lengthy and costly administrative operations.

By partnering with Concordium, a first mover in web 3 specialized in encrypted identity attributes at the blockchain level, SONIO will be able to use the extensive Concordium Identity Verification [IDV] wallet infrastructure to design the `SONIO ID Wallet' application.

Using the encrypted zero-knowledge proofs of users' identity attributes that are uniquely embedded in the Concordium chain and wallet, the SONIO ID Wallet will enable guests to control their personal data in a self-sovereign manner and choose to share all or parts of their personal data. The conversion of an ID document, such as a passport, into digital code (zero-knowledge proofs), represents the future of industrial and commercial trust, where parties will instantly and efficiently trust each other while protecting their privacy by not needing to exchange any actual personal information.

SONIO can ensure access and immediate demand for this application in the travel sector through its existing partnership with AT-VISIONS and its large network of global hotels. SONIO has also established a reseller agreement with Deutsche Telekom, through their TechBoost partnership program, whose salesforce is planning to support the expansion of SONIO's reach across their own network.

Additionally, Deutsche Telekom and SONIO have already agreed on a full-scale beta test in partnership with Lindner hotels, which will run a proof of product across their travelling guests.

Daniel Schnitzler, Senior Partner Manager at TechBoost (Deutsche Telekom), says: "SONIO, our partner in Deutsche Telekom's TechBoost program has created an exciting product for the travel and hospitality industry with the SONIO Identity Wallet. With the SONIO wallet, Lindner Hotels & Resorts is the first customer in the area of guest identification and reporting. Together with our sales units, we will support the expansion of the product with our customers."

Dieter Kindl, Chief Business Officer at SONIO, says: "The digitization of processes and the reduction of complexity on the part of our customers will be further advanced by using the SONIO ID wallet. In addition to the hotel industry, promising talks are being held with Deutsche Telekom with interested parties in the area of the car rental and other travel-related companies. The SONIO ID Wallet will thus make travel much easier for travellers throughout their journey."

"SONIO ID is advancing self-sovereign identity and the future of practical engagement with blockchain efficiencies and security for end users that Concordium is exactly designed for. We have had a great union so far and fully expect to evolve this partnership into something very special indeed," says Conor Ringland, Chief of Operations at Concordium.

