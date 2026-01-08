Concours D'Elegance Texas Hits $6 Million Run Rate Within 10 Days of Pre-Sale Launch

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concours D'Elegance Texas, the state's premier luxury live-work community for automotive aficionados, and entrepreneurs, announced today a record-breaking start to its pre-sale phase. Within the first 10 days of releasing inventory (December 2025) the development secured four high-value reservations, establishing a projected $6 million annual transaction run rate based on initial market demand.

Located just 25 minutes from Downtown Austin with panoramic Hill Country and Lake Travis views, the project is redefining the "Car Condo" concept. Unlike traditional storage facilities, Concours D'Elegance Texas offers 105 super luxury suites and two 7,000 sq. ft. penthouse estates to be custom designed as private suite with both legitimate primary or secondary business addresses.

"The velocity we've seen in the first 10 days confirms that there is a massive underserved market for the 'entrepreneurial aficionado'," said Gregory Hilz, Executive Managing Partner of Devcon Partners, LLC. "We aren't just building luxury suites; we are curating a strategic Live - Work ecosystem where influence, capital, and a passion for business and personal entertainment converge."

The development features a 5,000 sq. ft. Luxury Owners Club, helipad, and private Lake Travis access. With price points ranging from $465,000 to over $2 million, the project has drawn significant interest from businesses moving to "Texas" pipeline, specifically from East and West Coast investors seeking a prestigious Texas footprint.

