Concours Mold Completes First Acquisition

WINDSOR, Ontario, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concours Mold Inc. ("Concours"), a leading provider of molds and services primarily used in the production of plastic components in the automotive and non-automotive industries, announced today that it acquired the assets of Valiant Tool and Mold Inc. This transaction marks the first acquisition for Concours under the ownership of Crestview Partners, a leading New York-based private equity firm, which acquired Concours in May 2019 as a platform to build and integrate tooling and mold companies to create a global technological leader.

The purchased assets will further expand Concours' engineering change and service focus, establishing a dedicated services center in Windsor, Ontario, and supplementing its existing services operations in Alabama and Mexico.

"With this asset acquisition, we are excited to expand Concours' services division to better serve the needs of all of our customers for engineering changes and service requirements," said Andy Aiton, President of Concours.

"We are pleased to announce the first acquisition of our tooling platform to create a differentiated global industrial technology leader," said Tony Nardone, CEO of Concours. "We are currently evaluating a multitude of additional acquisition opportunities and are eager to continue to build Concours' scale and capabilities to better position it as a solutions-oriented partner to our customers."

About Concours Mold Inc.

Founded in 1994, Concours designs, manufacturers and repairs tools and molds for its customers. Concours is headquartered in Windsor, Ontario and has additional manufacturing and services facilities in Alabama and Mexico. The Company's geographic footprint provides a strong presence in the key areas of North America to serve the major Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") automotive companies and their Tier 1 automotive suppliers. For more information, please visit www.concoursmold.com.

About Crestview

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with over $9 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: industrials, media, energy and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

