Concourse Achieves 'Built for NetSuite' Status

New SuiteApp for building AI agents for finance meets Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform development standards and best practices

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concourse, the builder of AI agents purpose-built for corporate finance teams, today announced that its Concourse SuiteApp has achieved the 'Built for NetSuite' status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps finance and accounting teams to deploy AI agents to query their NetSuite data and help further streamline workflows and reduce time spent on manual tasks.

"Finance teams are continuously navigating complexity and rising expectations from the business," said Matthieu Hafemeister, CEO and co-founder, Concourse. "Our NetSuite SuiteApp makes it easy for finance teams to leverage AI agents within NetSuite to free up capacity and drive better decision making."

With the Concourse SuiteApp, NetSuite users can embed AI agents that query NetSuite data to instantly generate reports, variance analyses, vendor summaries, and board-ready presentations in minutes. By further automating these time-consuming processes, teams can easily surface key insights through natural language prompts, focus on more strategic work, and ultimately deliver more informed decisions across the organization.

"AI is redefining how finance teams operate," said Scott Derksen, vice president, Partnerships and Business Development, Oracle NetSuite. "This new SuiteApp extends our robust financial automation and AI capabilities and helps NetSuite customers further expand their use of AI to increase efficiencies."

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources, and methodology required to help partners verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like the Concourse SuiteApp, have been built to meet these standards.

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite.

For more information about the Concourse SuiteApp, please visit www.suiteapp.com.

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite's SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools, and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading cloud-based financials / ERP software suite, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit https://www.netsuite.com/portal/developers/overview.shtml

About Concourse

Concourse builds AI agents for corporate finance teams. Concourse works alongside finance teams to assist in day-to-day operations by taking on the most manual and time-consuming work. Concourse's AI agents are tailor-built for finance teams with full connectivity to a company's existing financial systems. It enables team members to more effectively retrieve and analyze data via natural language to 10x daily productivity. Concourse is backed by leading Silicon Valley investors like Andreessen Horowitz, CRV, and Y Combinator. Learn more at www.concourse.co or connect with us via LinkedIn or X.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Concourse