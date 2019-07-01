Concourse Brings the Power of Parchment to the Rest of the World

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concourse Global and Parchment are excited to announce their integration. Secure document sending is a vital part of the college application process, and ensuring that high school counselors have the ability to prepare, send, and track documents can be a challenge without access to the proper resources. "Parchment is excited to partner with an organization like Concourse that works to provide counselors and students around the world with higher education opportunities," said Sarah Kiley, Parchment GM. Concourse's seamless integration with Parchment will allow counselors to securely deliver student records into the same unified inboxes that thousands of universities are already using to collect electronic documents.

Concourse Global has been working to take this important step in the college application process, and make it available to high schools of all shapes, sizes, and, most importantly, budgets. "Parchment is a wonderful solution that continues to invest in partner integrations aimed at removing barriers so more learners can turn their credentials into opportunities. Now, Concourse is bringing the power of Parchment to the rest of the world," said Joe Morrison, Concourse CEO. Concourse has been committed to increasing access to higher education since its foundation, and provides its software platform free of charge to high school counselors around the globe.

In addition to benefiting high school students and counselors, this integration serves another important group of users: universities. Concourse enables high schools and guidance counselors to showcase students to authorized university representatives, and streamlines the process of matching, engagement, and enrollment. Universities can participate in Concourse to find and engage with students in non-mainstream international markets and improve diversity, as well as meeting other enrollment objectives. Concourse connects universities, counselors, and students in a way that allows everyone in the process to discover each student's best option through healthy discussion between authorized parties. Parchment integration creates a clear path for Concourse users, from research and discovery, to applying and receiving offers.

About Concourse

Concourse Global's mission is to create more higher education opportunities for students around the world, by enabling high schools and counselors to showcase their students to interested universities, and streamlining the process of matching, engagement and enrollment. Less than two years since its founding, Concourse is already in use at hundreds of international schools and universities globally.

About Parchment

Founded in 2003, Parchment is the most widely adopted digital credential service, allowing learners, academic institutions, and employers to request, verify, and share credentials in simple and secure ways. Parchment has helped millions of people and thousands of schools and universities exchange more than 30 million credentials globally.

