Concourse Grows Platform With Energy Expert Hire

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Concourse Group, LLC (Concourse) recently appointed Josh Baker as Vice President of its energy division. Mr. Baker has 17 years of experience leading commercial, utility, federal, and international large-scale energy and infrastructure developments. His expertise encompasses deal origination, strategic sourcing, program and project management, and project finance.

Prior to joining Concourse, Mr. Baker worked for a government contractor serving as the Principal Portfolio Manager to the Department of the Navy's Resilient Energy Program Office (REPO), where he worked in close coordination with federal and contract staff, utilities, regulators, independent power producers and financiers to achieve grid modernization through distributed energy resource (DER) infrastructure development. These projects helped drive local economies and preserve appropriated funding.

Mr. Baker has implemented innovative off-grid, microgrid and grid-parallel business models in challenging frontier and emerging markets. He has advised regulated utilities, telecommunications companies, the US Department of Defense, and other US and foreign government agencies throughout all stages of the transaction planning and execution process for energy projects. His expertise further includes: international market risk analysis, project pipeline and business plan development, strategic planning, and implementation of resilient energy systems.

Mr. Baker has coordinated a wide range of internal and external stakeholders to eliminate barriers surrounding third-party financed energy infrastructure development on over thirty (30) Naval and Marine Corps installations. As lead transaction advisor, he supported the negotiations of all energy Public Private Partnership (P3) projects, which comprised approximately 700MW's and $1.3B of leveraged private investment.

Tom Shea, principal at Concourse said, "With both traditional and P3 energy experience, Josh has an impeccable background to lead Concourse's energy division. We provide our clients with innovative energy solutions and sound advice - Josh perfectly complements our business philosophy and is a strong addition to the Concourse team."

Mr. Baker is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy.

About The Concourse Group, LLC

Founded in 2001, Concourse, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland and with offices in Washington DC, Colorado, and California, is a consulting firm with unparalleled experience improving public and private real estate, energy, and operational infrastructure. Our clients are federal, state, and local governments; universities and colleges; and housing authorities who are driven, to recapitalize their assets in the face of budget constraints, effectively manage their resources, and, in many cases, implement Public Private Partnership (P3) programs.

For More Information Contact:

Tom Shea, Principal



(202) 262-0453



200091@email4pr.com



www.theconcoursegroup.com

SOURCE The Concourse Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.theconcoursegroup.com

