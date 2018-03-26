Concourse Team Express Announces Partnership with U.S. Baseball Academy

Kevin Udell, Vice President of Concourse Team Express said of the partnership, "We are extremely excited to have a presence at U.S. Baseball Academy camps where outstanding baseball is being coached, played, and trained. Our partnership will create year-round training and equipment purchasing opportunities for baseball athletes seeking guidance from some of the country's top coaches and the latest gear from the most recognized sporting goods brands. Together, U.S. Baseball Academy and Team Express are a winning combination."

"U.S. Baseball Academy is excited to partner with Team Express. We look forward to working together to promote grassroots baseball in our local communities," said Joe Marker, President of U.S. Baseball Academy. U.S. Baseball Academy will focus on training young athletes and with the help of Baseball Express, outfit the Major League stars of tomorrow with quality equipment at affordable prices.

As a leading multi-channel internet retailer since 1990, Team Express markets sporting goods, athletic equipment, footwear and apparel via print and digital catalogs, targeted websites and a retail store in San Antonio, TX. Team Express covers all the bases in offering the best selection of brand names players recognize. Its proprietary websites include BaseballExpress.com, Softball.com, TeamExpress.com, BasketballExpress.com, and FootballAmerica.com.

Since its inception in 1988, U.S. Baseball Academy has hosted thousands of youth baseball camps throughout the United States and currently serves over 25,000 players in 250 cities across 42 states each year.

Contact:

Brandon Judd

bjudd@concoursesports.com



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concourse-team-express-announces-partnership-with-us-baseball-academy-300619415.html

SOURCE Concourse Team Express LLC

