Concrete Admixtures Market size is set to grow by USD 3.77 billion from 2024-2028, Rise in global construction and infrastructure development activities to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global concrete admixtures market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.77 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 4.46% during the forecast period. Rise in global construction and infrastructure development activities is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising disposable income of people globally. However, fluctuations in raw material prices poses a challenge. Key market players include Arkema Group, Armstrong Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, CEMEX SAB de CV, CICO Group, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Dow Chemical Co., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Henan Kingsun Chemical Co. Ltd., JMH International Ltd., Kao Corp., Mapei SpA, MC-Bauchemie Muller GmbH and Co. KG, PCC SE, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Premier Magnesia LLC, RPM International Inc., Sika AG, Silica Systems Inc., and Yara International ASA.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Concrete admixtures market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - View the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Clubs, Coaches, Leagues, Sports association, and Others ) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Arkema Group, Armstrong Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, CEMEX SAB de CV, CICO Group, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Dow Chemical Co., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Henan Kingsun Chemical Co. Ltd., JMH International Ltd., Kao Corp., Mapei SpA, MC-Bauchemie Muller GmbH and Co. KG, PCC SE, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Premier Magnesia LLC, RPM International Inc., Sika AG, Silica Systems Inc., and Yara International ASA

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The economic growth in India, Vietnam, Malaysia, China, and Qatar has resulted in higher disposable incomes and urbanization, boosting the construction industry. With increasing per capita income in countries like China and the US, the demand for residential and non-residential infrastructure projects will rise.

Concrete admixtures, which enhance concrete's properties, will be in high demand due to their ability to reduce shrinkage, cracking, and weathering resistance. The global population's urban expansion, particularly in APAC and MEA, will further fuel the market growth for concrete admixtures during the forecast period.

The concrete admixtures market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-performance concrete in various industries. The use of technologies like 3D printing and advanced curing methods is driving the market. Admixtures such as water reducers, air entrainers, and superplasticizers are commonly used to improve concrete properties.

The demand for sustainable and eco-friendly admixtures is also on the rise. The market is competitive with key players focusing on innovation and product development to meet customer needs. The future looks promising for the concrete admixtures market with continued advancements in technology and increasing infrastructure development.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The concrete admixtures market relies heavily on raw materials sourced from the oil and gas industry. Fluctuations in global crude oil prices significantly impact the cost of these raw materials, leading to volatility in the manufacturing cost of concrete admixtures. The US Energy Information Administration reports that crude oil prices have been unstable since 2014, causing uncertainty in the demand for petrochemical raw materials. Differing pricing structures in various regions further contribute to the market's margin pressure, hindering the growth of the concrete admixtures industry.

The Concrete Admixtures Market faces several challenges in the construction industry. Reducing costs and enhancing performance are key concerns. Carbonates and fly ash are common materials used in admixtures, but their availability and cost can impact the market. Retarders and accelerators are essential for controlling the setting time of concrete. However, their effective use requires careful dosage control. Sustainability is another challenge, as the industry seeks eco-friendly admixtures.

The use of nanosilica and superplasticizers can address this need. Additionally, ensuring compatibility with other construction materials and maintaining consistent quality are ongoing challenges. Overall, the Concrete Admixtures Market must innovate to meet the evolving needs of the construction industry.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Clubs

1.2 Coaches

1.3 Leagues

1.4 Sports association

1.5 Others Geography 2.1 APAC

2.2 Europe

2.3 North America

2.4 Middle East and Africa

and 2.5 South America

1.1 Clubs- The global population growth is accelerating, reaching 7.95 billion in 2022. Urbanization in APAC and North America drives demand for new residential units, particularly concrete admixtures for flooring and walls. Single-family housing projects continue to dominate new residential units, leading to increased interest in residential projects. This trend supports the growth of the residential building and construction industry in developing economies, making the concrete admixtures market a promising business opportunity.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Concrete Admixtures Market encompasses the production and distribution of various additives used in the development of infrastructure, including roads, bridges, tunnels, and urban landscapes. These additives play a crucial role in enhancing the structural properties of concrete, such as durability and strength, in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings.

Pre-cast concrete and sprayed concrete are common applications for concrete admixtures, which can be categorized as water-reducing admixtures, accelerating admixtures, and waterproofing admixtures. Industrial and institutional construction projects often utilize accelerators, air entraining admixtures, retarders, shrinkage reducing admixtures, viscosity modifiers, and water reducers to optimize the concrete mix and ensure the timely completion of new housing units.

Market Research Overview

The Concrete Admixtures Market encompasses a wide range of specialty chemicals used to enhance the performance of concrete in construction projects. These admixtures include water reducers, air entrainers, accelerators, retarders, and various other types. They are added to the concrete mix to improve its workability, strength, durability, and other properties. The global Concrete Admixtures Market is driven by the increasing demand for infrastructure development and the growing construction industry.

The market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. The use of concrete admixtures is prevalent in various sectors such as residential, commercial, industrial, and civil engineering. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising trend of sustainable construction and the increasing awareness of the benefits of using concrete admixtures.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Clubs



Coaches



Leagues



Sports Association



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio