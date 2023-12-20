Concrete Admixtures Market worth $25.9 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO , Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Concrete Admixtures Market by Type (Superplasticizers, Normal Plasticizers, Accelerating Admixtures, Retarding Admixtures, Air-entraining Admixtures), Application (Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", size was USD 18.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 25.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9%, between 2023 and 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Concrete Admixtures Market"

154 – Tables
54 – Figures
240 – Pages

Waterproofing Admixtures are projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, of the global concrete admixtures during the forecast period.

Waterproofing admixtures are known due to their effectiveness as compared to other waterproofing solutions. These admixtures form a resilient network to block the pores within concrete, effectively sealing even the smallest cracks and pores, thus ensuring long-lasting protection against water intrusion. Notably, some of the waterproofing admixtures have self-healing capabilities that further distinguish them, as they react with moisture over time to create new crystals that mend minor concrete damage. Thus, waterproofing admixtures are widely used in applications such as residential, commercial, and infrastructure, which will increase demand for them in the future.

The commercial is estimated to be the second-largest application of concrete admixtures, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the use of concrete admixtures in commercial applications will continue to grow. Because commercial buildings are typically subjected to more wear and tear than residential buildings. Also, weak bases, structures, and water penetration can cause significant structural damage to commercial buildings, which can lead to costly repairs and downtime. Therefore, there is a demand for durable and long-lasting concrete solutions for the commercial application.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for the concrete admixtures market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The adoption of concrete admixtures in various industrial sectors has increased due to government initiatives and heavy investments in infrastructure development. Moreover, The Asia-Pacific region is one of the fastest-growing regions in the world, with strong economic growth and rising disposable incomes. This is creating a favorable environment for the growth of the concrete admixtures market. Accordingly, Asia Pacific will be the largest market for concrete admixtures market during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the report include Sika AG (Switzerland), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), MAPEI S.p.A. (Italy), Fosroc, Inc. (UAE), RPM International Inc. (US), Penetron (US) Dow inc. (US) Xypex Chemical Corporation (Canada), and Arkema (France).

