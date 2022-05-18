Concrete and Cement Market| Evolving Opportunities with Adelaide Brighton Ltd. and Cementir Holding NV|Technavio

May 18, 2022, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Concrete and Cement Market size is expected to grow by USD 320 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing global construction market. In addition, the rapid urbanization and rising disposable income are anticipated to boost the growth of the Concrete and Cement Market.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Concrete and Cement Market Analysis Report by Product (cement and concrete), End-User (residential and non-residential), and Geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".
- Adelaide Brighton Ltd.: The company offers a high quality 25 MPa, well-proportioned mix of blended cement and 10 mm crushed stone and sand, suitable for all general concrete applications such as garden paths, concrete pavers, patios, light foundations, and post holes.
- Cementir Holding NV: The company offers innovative range of solutions covering all classes of concrete in compliance with the best international standards.
- CEMEX SAB de CV: The company offers a wide range of products and services, including technical support for its different types of ready-mix concrete. Some of the ready-to-mix concrete technologies include Standard Concrete, Architectural and Decorative Concrete, Roller-compacted Concrete, etc.
- China National Building Material Co. Ltd.: The company offers cement with annual capacity of 160 million tons and is also the largest cement manufacturer in Huaihai Economic Zone, South-east Economic Zone, and the North-east region.
- CRH Plc: The company offers products including concrete masonry and hardscapes such as pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products, for use in residential, commercial, and public construction markets.
Concrete and Cement Market 2021-2025:Segmentation
The Concrete and Cement Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Residential
- Non-residential
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will account for 57 percent of market growth. In APAC, the most important markets for concrete and cement are China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The market in this region would expand at a slower rate than the market in MEA.
Over the projection period, the expansion of the concrete and cement market in APAC would be aided by an increase in the number of construction projects. The growing number of manufacturing units, the extensive availability of raw materials and low-cost labor, and the presence of favorable government regulations for foreign direct investments are driving the concrete and cement market in APAC (FDI).
Concrete And Cement Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 320 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.68
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 57%
Key consumer countries
China, India, US, Russian Federation, Indonesia, and Vietnam
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Adelaide Brighton Ltd., Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, China National Building Material Co. Ltd., CRH Plc, Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC, HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., PPC South Africa Holdings Pty Ltd., and Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03:Value Chain Analysis: Construction Materials Market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Cement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Cement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Cement - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Concrete - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Concrete - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Concrete - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by End user
- 6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 25: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 27: Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 42: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption
- 10.3 Industry risks
- Exhibit 47: Industry risks
- 10.4 Competitive scenario
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 48: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Adelaide Brighton Ltd.
- Exhibit 50: Adelaide Brighton Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Adelaide Brighton Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 52: Adelaide Brighton Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: Adelaide Brighton Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Cementir Holding NV
- Exhibit 54: Cementir Holding NV - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Cementir Holding NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: Cementir Holding NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Cementir Holding NV - Segment focus
- 11.5 CEMEX SAB de CV
- Exhibit 58: CEMEX SAB de CV - Overview
- Exhibit 59: CEMEX SAB de CV - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: CEMEX SAB de CV - Key news
- Exhibit 61: CEMEX SAB de CV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: CEMEX SAB de CV - Segment focus
- 11.6 China National Building Material Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 63: China National Building Material Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: China National Building Material Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: China National Building Material Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: China National Building Material Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.7 CRH Plc
- Exhibit 67: CRH Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 68: CRH Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: CRH Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 70: CRH Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: CRH Plc - Segment focus
- 11.8 Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC
- Exhibit 72: Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC - Key offerings
- 11.9 HeidelbergCement AG
- Exhibit 75: HeidelbergCement AG - Overview
- Exhibit 76: HeidelbergCement AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: HeidelbergCement AG - Key news
- Exhibit 78: HeidelbergCement AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: HeidelbergCement AG - Segment focus
- 11.10 LafargeHolcim Ltd.
- Exhibit 80: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 83: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.11 PPC South Africa Holdings Pty Ltd.
- Exhibit 85: PPC South Africa Holdings Pty Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: PPC South Africa Holdings Pty Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 87: PPC South Africa Holdings Pty Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.12 Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 88: Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 93: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 95: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
