Concrete and Cement Market is set to grow by USD 320 billion | Growing Global Construction Market to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adelaide Brighton Ltd., Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, China National Building Material Co. Ltd., CRH Plc, Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC, HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., PPC South Africa Holdings Pty Ltd., and Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing global construction market will offer immense growth opportunities, increase in overall construction cost will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Concrete and Cement Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Residential



Non-residential

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Concrete and Cement Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our concrete and cement market report covers the following areas:

Concrete and Cement Market size

Concrete and Cement Market trends

Concrete and Cement Market industry analysis

This study identifies rapid urbanization in APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the concrete and cement market growth during the next few years.

Concrete and Cement Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Concrete and Cement Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Concrete and Cement Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Concrete and Cement Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist concrete and cement market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the concrete and cement market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the concrete and cement market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of concrete and cement market vendors

Global Cement Market - Global cement market is segmented by end-user (residential construction, non-residential construction, and infrastructure) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Global Cement Additives Market - Global cement additives market is segmented by end-user (residential and non-residential), type (chemicals, minerals, and fiber), and geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Report Coverage Details Base Year 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021 5.68% Forecast Period 2021 to 2025 CAGR Accelerating at over 6% Historical Data 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Exhibits 111 Incremental growth $ 320 Billion Segments covered Product; Geography By Product · Cement · Concrete By Region · APAC · Europe · MEA · North America · South America

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary.

Market Landscape.

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix.

