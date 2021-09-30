Concrete and Cement Market is set to grow by USD 320 billion | Growing Global Construction Market to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

News provided by

Technavio

Sep 30, 2021, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global concrete and cement market is expected to grow by USD 320.00 billion from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the factors influencing the concrete and cement market size.

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rateRequest a Free Sample Report Now!

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adelaide Brighton Ltd., Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, China National Building Material Co. Ltd., CRH Plc, Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC, HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., PPC South Africa Holdings Pty Ltd., and Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing global construction market will offer immense growth opportunities, increase in overall construction cost will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Concrete and Cement Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • End-user
    • Residential
    • Non-residential
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the concrete and cement market size.
Request a free sample report here:

Concrete and Cement Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our concrete and cement market report covers the following areas:

  • Concrete and Cement Market size
  • Concrete and Cement Market trends
  • Concrete and Cement Market industry analysis

This study identifies rapid urbanization in APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the concrete and cement market growth during the next few years.

Concrete and Cement Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Concrete and Cement Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Concrete and Cement Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month

Concrete and Cement Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist concrete and cement market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the concrete and cement market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the concrete and cement market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of concrete and cement market vendors

Related Reports:
Global Cement Market - Global cement market is segmented by end-user (residential construction, non-residential construction, and infrastructure) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Cement Additives Market - Global cement additives market is segmented by end-user (residential and non-residential), type (chemicals, minerals, and fiber), and geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Concrete and Cement Market Report Coverage:

Report Coverage

Details

Base Year

2020

Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021

5.68%

Forecast Period

2021 to 2025

CAGR

Accelerating at over 6%

Historical Data

2017 to 2021

No. of Pages

120

Exhibits

111

Incremental growth

$ 320 Billion

Segments covered

Product; Geography

By Product

· Cement

· Concrete

By Region

· APAC

· Europe

· MEA

· North America

· South America

Table Of Contents :

  • Executive Summary.
  • Market Landscape.
  • Market Sizing
  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Segmentation by Product
  • Market Segmentation by End-user
  • Customer landscape
  • Geographic Landscape
  • Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Vendor Analysis
  • Appendix.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Glass Tableware Market to accelerate at a CAGR of about 3% from...

Forging Market to Reach 13.53 Million tons | Market Analysis,...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics