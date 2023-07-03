Concrete and Cement Market size is set to grow by USD 469.01 billion from 2022 to 2027|Growing adoption of smart concrete to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global concrete and cement market size is estimated to increase by USD 469.01 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 56% of the market growth. This growth in the region is attributed to the rising number of construction projects. In countries such as India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand, the construction industry is likely to rise, which is higher compared to the predicted average growth rate of the regional construction industry. This rising number of infrastructural and construction activities in countries such as India, China, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines is expected to drive the growth of the concrete and cement market. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Concrete and Cement Market 2023-2027

Concrete And Cement Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (Cement and Concrete), end-user (Residential and Non-residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the cement segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Cement is utilized as a part of the concrete mix with materials and plays an important role as an unbreakable component in any construction activity. The cement has a chemical property that allows it to set and binds other materials. There are many types of cement varies depending on the composition. These types of cement include Portland cement, white cement, blended cement, and specialty cement. Portland cement is widely used cement across the world. This type of cement is suitable for all types of constructions and majorly produced cement. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Concrete And Cement Market – Market Dynamics

Key driver

The rising adoption of smart concrete is the key driver for market growth. In the construction of various types of structures, concrete is commonly used as a composite material. Concrete mixtures are used as a mixture with Portland cement powder because they have a binding agent for aggregates. Although, concrete cannot support heavy strain or tension, which can result in structure cracks. Modern concrete technology has promoted the rising adoption of self-sensing concrete or smart concrete. Smart concrete is propped up by carbon fibers with 0.2%-0.5% by volume to raise their capacity to resist stress. In the concrete mixer by adding short carbon fibers, the electrical resistance of concrete can be raised with a response to handle stress. Hence, smart concrete can drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major trend

Increasing demand for green cement is the primary trend shaping the market. The demand for green cement is showing growth in alternative fuels which are derived from waste materials. The acute need to reduce carbon dioxide emissions inspires the use of alternative fuels. Governments promoting green architecture can rise quick footholds in the market to ensure sustainable construction. Compared to ordinary Portland cement (OPC) the resistance offered by green cement to less alkaline compounds for various construction projects is expected to play an important role in the growth of the market. The increasing demand for green cement in construction activities is due to its less water consumption. All such factors will increase the demand for green cement, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant challenge

A rise in overall construction cost is the major challenge impeding market growth. A major part of the overall construction cost is in the materials such as stainless steel, hardened steel, cast iron, cement, concrete, bricks, and aggregates. The availability of these materials results in variations in pricing, where growth in the price of one building material raises the total cost of the project due to the need for additional investment in the total cost of construction. Moreover, the production of white cement usually requires 40% more energy than the normal production of gray cement, and white cement is more expensive than gray cement. Such high costs will impede the growth of the global white cement market, which will affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Concrete And Cement Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the concrete and cement market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the concrete and cement market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the concrete and cement market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of concrete and cement market vendors

Concrete And Cement Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 469.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.81 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, India, Indonesia, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adani Group, Adelaide Brighton Ltd., BGC (Australia) PTY Ltd., Buzzi Unicem SpA, Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, China National Building Material Co. Ltd., CRH Plc, Fletcher Building Ltd., Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA, HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., JK Cement Ltd, Mitsubishi Cement Corp., NIPPON STEEL CEMENT Co Ltd, PPC Ltd., Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd., Taiheiyo Cement Corp., Titan Cement Group, and UltraTech Cement Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

