Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market Size is expected to reach 3,051,172 Million Units by 2030, Transparency Market Research, Inc

Rising construction activities worldwide boosting growth in global concrete block and brick manufacturing market

Increasing architects purchasing different bricks assisting in expansion of overall market

Europe is anticipated to witness substantial growth in overall market during forecast period owing to rising construction of residential and commercial spaces in U.K. and Germany

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The last decade has witnessed increase in urbanization, with growing population sections shifting from rural parts of the world to the urban regions of the world.

As a result, the need to construct both residential and commercial spaces has risen, which has increased the need for raw materials such as concrete and bricks, which has fuelled the need to produce concrete block and bricks and triggered the growth for leading players in global concrete block and brick manufacturing market.

Concrete blocks are available in different types such as fully solid, cellular, and hollow. Few types of brick products such as sand lime, clay, and fly ash fly are witnessing increased demand in construction activities.

New concrete block and brick launches are assisting prominent market players in gaining an edge over other players and in generating new stable revenue streams.

Furthermore, leading market players are looking to increase their revenue and expand their global market presence by signing collaborative agreements with smaller players.

Well-established manufacturers are also looking to increase their production capacities in a bid to meet consumer requirements.

Key Findings of Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market Study

Increasing Construction Activities Worldwide Boosting Growth in Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market: The last decade has witnessed rise in construction activities in prominent countries worldwide. Increase in construction activities has led to rise in demand for building materials to develop both residential and commercial spaces. As a result, the demand for products such as concrete blocks and bricks has risen, which has led to increase in need to manufacture concrete blocks and bricks and augmented the growth in overall concrete block and brick manufacturing market

Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market: Key Drivers

Rising number of architects purchasing different types of bricks such as handform and water-struck is boosting the growth in concrete block and brick manufacturing market

Increasing number of startups developing homes that remain warm in winters and cool in summers could fuel growth in concrete block and brick manufacturing market

Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market: Regional Market Insights

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for key share in global market in 2019. Increasing investments by governments in construction of public house buildings in countries such as China played a key role in market growth in the region

accounted for key share in global market in 2019. Increasing investments by governments in construction of public house buildings in countries such as played a key role in market growth in the region Europe is projected to witness significant growth in overall market during the forecast period between 2020 and 2030 because of rising product demand in construction of residences and commercial spaces in countries as well as presence of numerous leading players in countries such as U.K. and Germany

is projected to witness significant growth in overall market during the forecast period between 2020 and 2030 because of rising product demand in construction of residences and commercial spaces in countries as well as presence of numerous leading players in countries such as U.K. and Latin America is anticipated to witness significant growth in overall market during the forecast period owing to factors such as improving gross domestic product in countries such as Brazil

Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market: Key Players

The global concrete block and brick manufacturing market has reduced presence of prominent players.

Well-established concrete block and brick manufacturing market players are looking to produce improved products that would meet customer requirements by making investments in research and development undertakings.

Some of the prominent players in global market include 3M, Dow, BASF, Celanese Corporation, Alphagary, and Dow.

The global concrete block and brick manufacturing market is segmented as follows:

Product Type

Concrete Block

Hollow

Cellular

Fully Solid

Brick

Clay

Sand Lime

Fly Ash Clay

AAC Block

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

