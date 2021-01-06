Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market to Expand Alongside Advancements in Construction Management and Planning: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The infrastructural landscape of metropolitan cities has undergone significant improvements in recent times. Skyscrapers are being erected across cosmopolitan areas, town centers, and even rural regions. This has compelled the construction industry to elevate the gradient of knowledge in the field of research, analysis, and quality inspection. The use of concrete, mortar, and brick is the basis for the constructions industry. Whether it is the development of roadways and bridges, or erection of high-rise buildings, the use of brick and concrete is indispensable for this industry. In light of these factors, it is safe to state that the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market would grow at a sturdy pace in the times to follow.

It is estimated that the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market would expand at a sturdy CAGR of a little over 3% during the forecast period between 2019 and 2027. The sluggish growth rate of the market can be attributed to the gradual shift from the use of traditional construction materials to high-grade concrete. Despite the constrained rate of growth, the demand within the concrete block and brick manufacturing market is set to acquire sustainable standards. The total volume of the production across the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market is foreseen to touch 2700 Bn units by 2027, growing from a mark of 2100 Bn units in 2018. It is safe to expect that the growth of this market would become a function of the number of construction sites that emerge in the years to follow.

Key Findings of the Report

Emphasis on Quality of Engineering and Construction

The need for concrete stems from the unprecedented focus on quality and strength in the constructions industry. The use of traditional building materials that blended mortar, sandstone, and other materials has taken a backseat in recent times. Moreover, concrete is the only materials that can impart the requisite strength to large structures. Therefore, the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market is treading along a lucrative pathway in recent years. Besides, availability of bricks and concrete of various grades and qualities has expanded the scope of experimentation across the constructions industry. Contractors and real-estate planners are required to be extremely particular about the various forms of concrete and mortar used across large structures. The choice of concrete and brick is largely responsible for the strength of the structure.

Rapid Pace of Urbanization

The rapid pace of urbanization has created new pathways for growth across the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market. Apart from schools, hospitals, and residential buildings, construction of government buildings, administrative units, and recreation parks has also gained momentum across developing regions of the world. Development and enhancement of the infrastructure landscape has become the catchphrase for state planners and developers. Henceforth, the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market is slated to move along a lucrative trajectory in the times to follow. There is little contention about the relevance of bricks such as clay, limestone, and fly ash in the construction industry. This has also accelerated the pace of growth across the global market.

Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market: Growth Drivers

Architects and civil engineers emphasize on the use of high-grade concrete and bricks for projects that involve large structures. Blending of concrete and bricks with steel is easier relative to other materials and ingredients. The focus of the construction industry on quality assurance has boded well for the global market.

Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market: Key Companies

