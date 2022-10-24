Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market to record USD 105.64 Bn incremental growth; Market to have fragmented structure -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 105.64 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market structure is fragmented due to the presence of several players. The market is subject to rapidly changing industry demands and preferences. Changing consumer consumption patterns may affect vendor performance in the global market. Get deeper insights into the vendor landscape, product launches, and growth strategies adopted by leading vendors and make informed business decisions. Buy Full Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market 2022-2026

Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global concrete block and brick manufacturing market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors compete based on various factors, including quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Major vendors are focusing on acquiring other smaller brands to increase their market presence. Thus, with a large number of players in the global market, the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market is expected to witness high competition during the forecast period.

Technavio identifies Acme Brick Co., Aggregate Industries UK Ltd., Boral Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, Cheboygan Cement Products Inc., CRH Plc, Eclat Pavers, Forterra Building Products Ltd., Harden Bricks Pvt. Ltd., LCC Siporex, Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Midwest Block and Brick, Mona Precast Anglesey Ltd., R.W. Sidley Inc., RCP Block and Brick Inc., Thomas Armstrong Concrete Blocks Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Wienerberger AG, William D. Lewis Aberdare Ltd., and Xella International GmbH as major market participants.

The growth of the global construction industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of low-cost substitutes might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global concrete block and brick manufacturing market is segmented as below:

Type

Brick



Block

The market will observe high growth in the bricks segment during the forecast period. The demand for residential, commercial, and industrial construction is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the growth of the real estate and residential and non-residential sectors will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

43% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing demand for additional infrastructure to supply residential and commercial spaces for the expanding urban population is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, increasing investments in commercial and residential construction will have a positive impact on the growth of the concrete block and brick manufacturing market in APAC during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The concrete block and brick manufacturing market report covers the following areas:

Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist concrete block and brick manufacturing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the concrete block and brick manufacturing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the concrete block and brick manufacturing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of concrete block and brick manufacturing market vendors

Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 105.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.7 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acme Brick Co., Aggregate Industries UK Ltd., Boral Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, Cheboygan Cement Products Inc., CRH Plc, Eclat Pavers, Forterra Building Products Ltd., Harden Bricks Pvt. Ltd., LCC Siporex, Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Midwest Block and Brick, Mona Precast Anglesey Ltd., R.W. Sidley Inc., RCP Block and Brick Inc., Thomas Armstrong Concrete Blocks Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Wienerberger AG, William D. Lewis Aberdare Ltd., and Xella International GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

