Concrete Chess Set Inspired by Brutalist Architecture Launches on Kickstarter

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neobrutal studio has released a Kickstarter campaign for its Brutalist architecture inspired chess set. As part of Kickstarter's January Make 100 campaign, Neobrutal is committed to making 100 chess sets.

If you are an architecture enthusiast, designer, or just appreciate a minimalistic style, this might be the chess set for you. Production is limited to only 100 chess sets, so make sure to support the project early and get one of these unique art pieces at bit.ly/neobrutalchess.

Brutalist architecture inspired chess set by Neobrutal. Casted in fiber reinforced concrete. Brutalist architecture inspired chess set by Neobrutal. Launches on kickstarter.

Neobrutal's chess is meticulously handcrafted in polymeric fiber reinforced concrete from hi-res 3D printed pieces. It features a minimalist design that hints at how each piece moves. The board is laser-etched in white tanned leather.

As part of the campaign, if you are a maker, you can also sponsor the project for a Do it Yourself reward. Neobrutal will send you all the design files and a step-by-step manual to show you how to make your very own Neobrutal chessmen.

About Neobrutal Studio

Neobrutal Studio is a computational design and digital manufacturing studio in Norfolk, Virginia, specializing in digital manufacturing integration in the architecture and construction industries. Find out more about Neobrutal Studio at https://www.neobrutal.com .

Media Contact:

Luis Pacheco

757-201-5519

[email protected]

SOURCE Neobrutal LLC