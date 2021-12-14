Concrete Chiropractor® Expanding Operations Via Franchising Opportunities

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concrete Chiropractor, a family business and the trusted experts in Concrete Leveling and Mudjacking since 2000, is pleased to announce the expansion of its concrete raising business operations by way of franchising locations throughout the United States.

Concrete Raising

Concrete Chiropractor® franchise opportunities offer concrete raising services to both residential and commercial customers. With concrete being the number one building material world-wide and more than all other building materials combined, it is also the second most popular product consumed world-wide after water. It is ideal for those seeking small business ideas, or business opportunities. Kris Winters, CEO says "For those seeking a self-employment opportunity, concrete has a long history in use, dating back thousands of years, its use is not going away any time soon, making it a stable investment". Their concrete lifting service consists of saving pool decks, walkways, patios, garage, and warehouse floors and more. Unlike new concrete installation, concrete repair is a recession resistant, liability driven business, which needs to be addressed to prevent safety issues, property devaluation and home sale delays. Two significant benefits are that Concrete Chiropractor® provides this service at one third to half the cost of replacement with 100% natural, locally available, recyclable, material.

They pride themselves in being the most reputable name in the Tri-State area. Concrete Chiropractor's current plans call for the opening of several franchises in the Northeast, and to expand beyond that over the next few years. This business model will be easy to replicate in other markets. They look forward to working closely with their franchisees to ensure their success, every step of the way.

Whether an existing business or start up, for those seeking franchises for sale with a well-known company with a great reputation, Concrete Chiropractor® stands behind its franchisees with great branding, web presence, training and protected territory.

For more information, please visit our Franchise center on our website at https://www.concretechiropractor.com/concrete-chiropractor-franchise-opportunity/ or contact Kris Winters at [email protected] or call him at 908-369-3110

SOURCE Concrete Chiropractor