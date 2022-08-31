Concrete Conditioner Market Estimated to Generate $783 Million and Grow at 5.5% CAGR in the 2022-2031Forecast Period [280-Pages] | Explained by Research Dive

Concrete conditioner market expected to grow by 2031 due to rising demand for polished concrete in construction sector. Non-residential sub-segment to be highly lucrative. Market in Asia-Pacific region to witness more growth opportunities by 2031.

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Concrete Conditioner Market by Method (Dry and Wet), Construction Type (New and Renovation), End-use (Residential and Non-residential), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031".

According to the report, the global concrete conditioner market is expected to generate a revenue of $783 million and grow at 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: The rising demand for polished concrete in the construction of hotel flooring and commercial buildings and its several benefits like resistance to skidding on the floor, aesthetic look, high friction, etc. are some factors estimated to drive the growth of the global concrete conditioner market during the forecast analysis. Moreover, high investments in housing developments and rapid industrialization in the developing regions are some more factors to boost the market growth by 2031.

Opportunities: The increasing demand for renovation and remodeling of non-residential places and people's growing desire for an aesthetic look are some major factors to offer abundant growth opportunities for the global concrete conditioner market by 2031. Furthermore, increasing investments from key market players in the retail sector and residential construction industry is anticipated to further augment the market growth.

Restraints: High volatility in the prices of raw materials is the major hindering factor for the market growth.

Covid-19 Impact on the Market

The onset of the covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the global concrete conditioner market mainly due to lack of raw materials and disruptions in supply chain due to strict import-export restrictions worldwide to curb the spread of corona virus. Moreover, due to stringent social distancing norms, many construction companies have faced shortage of labor that has resulted in delayed completion of projects. These factors have decreased the demand for concrete conditioner in the construction sector. However, due to relaxation in covid-19, the market is predicted to revive its growth rate since there's a constant need of renovation and remodeling of non-residential places.

Segments of the Market

The report has fragmented the concrete conditioner market into multiple segments based on method, construction type, end-use, and region.

By method, the dry sub-segment of the global concrete conditioner market is projected to have a dominant market share and garner a revenue of $423.3 million by 2031 since dry concrete conditioner uses dust extraction system certified with HEPA filters. This safeguards the environment as well as the employees' operating in dry concrete conditioner process from hazardous respirable silica particles. Moreover, dry concrete conditioner offers more shine and finish and the process is suitable for both large open spaces as well as small areas. These factors are estimated to bolster the sub-segment's growth.

by 2031 since dry concrete conditioner uses dust extraction system certified with HEPA filters. This safeguards the environment as well as the employees' operating in dry concrete conditioner process from hazardous respirable silica particles. Moreover, dry concrete conditioner offers more shine and finish and the process is suitable for both large open spaces as well as small areas. These factors are estimated to bolster the sub-segment's growth. By construction type, the new sub-segment of the global concrete conditioner market is anticipated to have the highest growth rate and register a revenue of $396.4 million by 2031 due to rapid industrialization and the growing need for renovations and remodeling. Moreover, high investments in smart cities and people's growing migration to urban areas are some other factors to propel the requirement of new construction activities, thus augmenting the sub-segment's growth during the forecast years.

by 2031 due to rapid industrialization and the growing need for renovations and remodeling. Moreover, high investments in smart cities and people's growing migration to urban areas are some other factors to propel the requirement of new construction activities, thus augmenting the sub-segment's growth during the forecast years. By end-use, the non-residential sub-segment is expected to have a significant growth rate and gather a revenue of $403.6 million by 2031. This immense growth rate is attributed to the rising contractions of hospitals, hotels, industrial buildings, commercial complexes, etc. Moreover, concrete conditioner is eco-friendly and aids the contractor to achieve LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design). These factors are predicted to uplift the sub-segment's growth in the 2022-2031 analysis timeframe.

by 2031. This immense growth rate is attributed to the rising contractions of hospitals, hotels, industrial buildings, commercial complexes, etc. Moreover, concrete conditioner is eco-friendly and aids the contractor to achieve LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design). These factors are predicted to uplift the sub-segment's growth in the 2022-2031 analysis timeframe. By region, the concrete conditioner market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to have the highest growth rate of 6.1% CAGR during the 2022-2031 analysis years due to increase in commercial, residential, and industrial construction activities. Furthermore, people's economic stability, rise in financial sector, and government's strict regulations on CO2 emissions are some other factors estimated to further boost the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region by 2031.

Key Market Players

Some key concrete conditioner market players are

Solomon Colors Inc.

The Sherwin Williams Company

3M

Sika AG

Boral Limited

BASF SE

Vexcon Chemicals Inc.

Ultra Tech Cement Limited

The Euclid Chemical Company

Pittsburgh Plate Glass Industries, Inc.

These key players are undertaking various strategies such as product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth. Inquire here to get access to the key companies' development strategic report

For example, in November 2021, Traylor Bros Inc., a renowned contractor in the North America region, announced its partnership with Strata Worldwide, a leader of products that enhance underground connectivity, to bring its Boraid line of TBM products to the greater tunneling marketplace. Some of these products include soil conditioner, concrete conditioner, shield sealant, and others.

The report also summarizes many important facets including financial performance of the key market players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

More about Concrete Conditioner Market:

