Concrete Contractor Market Size to Grow by USD 571.3 Mn, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The concrete contractor market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The growing urban population, along with rapid economic and industrial development, has increased the demand for energy-efficient green buildings. The increasing demand for energy is negatively impacting resource availability. This has created a need for energy efficiency in the global construction market, as buildings are some of the major consumers of energy. The competition in the construction market is rising, which will intensify competition in the concrete contractor market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Concrete Contractor Market 2022-2026

The concrete contractor market size is expected to grow by USD 571.3 million. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 0.71% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Concrete Contractor Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Building Construction: The building construction segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The number of contractors employed in this segment is the highest. Concrete is used in various buildings, bridges, roadways, and others. Such factors are expected to drive segment growth.



Building Renovation



Other Constructions

Geography

North America : North America is expected to account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The Government of Canada is working on developing a net-zero-energy-ready building code, which will drive the concrete contractor market's growth in the region during the forecast period. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and South America . The US and Canada are the key countries for the concrete contractor market in North America .

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Concrete Contractor Market 2022-2026: Scope

The concrete contractor market report covers the following areas:

Concrete Contractor Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

ARL Construction Inc., Base Construction Inc., Blue Wolf Performance Solutions LLC, CEMEX SAB de CV, CRH Plc, CRM Construction Inc., First Davis Corp., Forterra Inc., Four Square Industrial Constructors LLC., HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., Shay Murtagh Precast Ltd., Sika AG, Votorantim SA, Weckenmann Anlagentechnik GmbH and Co. KG, and Wells Concrete are among some of the major market participants.

Concrete Contractor Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist concrete contractor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the concrete contractor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the concrete contractor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of concrete contractor market vendors

Concrete Contractor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 0.71% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 571.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ARL Construction Inc., Base Construction Inc., Blue Wolf Performance Solutions LLC, CEMEX SAB de CV, CRH Plc, CRM Construction Inc., First Davis Corp., Forterra Inc., Four Square Industrial Constructors LLC., HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., Shay Murtagh Precast Ltd., Sika AG, Votorantim SA, Weckenmann Anlagentechnik GmbH and Co. KG, and Wells Concrete Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

