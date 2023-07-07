Concrete Densifier Market to Exhibit 6.2% CAGR and Generate $1,537.00 Million by 2032 | Research Dive

The global concrete densifier market is expected to grow primarily due to the rising construction activities worldwide. The dry method sub-segment is expected to flourish immensely. The North America region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR by 2032.

Global Concrete Densifier Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global concrete densifier market is expected to register a revenue of $1,537.00 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Segments of the Concrete Densifier Market

The report has divided the market into the following segments:

Type : Sodium Silicate, Potassium silicate, and Lithium Silicate

: Sodium Silicate, Potassium silicate, and Lithium Silicate Sodium Silicate – Highest market share in 2022

This growth is mostly attributable to the fact that liquid sodium silicate-based concrete densifiers thoroughly permeate concrete surfaces through capillary action. They interact chemically to form a strong, securely sealed floor.

Method : Dry and Wet

: Dry and Wet Dry – Most profitable in 2022

The dry method is cost-effective as it uses less product to give the preferred outcome. This is expected to propel the sub-segment forward.

Construction Type : New Construction and Renovation

: New Construction and Renovation Renovation – Highest market share in 2022

The growing demand for renovation projects has certainly contributed to the market's demand for concrete densifiers. Concrete flooring has been a popular alternative for homeowners looking to upgrade and improve their homes due to its durability and aesthetic appeal. This is expected to propel the sub-segment forward.

End Use : Residential and Non-residential

: Residential and Non-residential Non-residential – Leading market share in 2022

This growth is mainly because of the high demand for concrete densifiers in various non-residential settings. Hospitals, restaurants, shopping malls, industrial complexes, and other public places often have concrete floors that require enhanced durability, resistance, and aesthetics.

Region : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA

: , , , and LAMEA North America – Significant market share in 2022

The concrete densifier market in the region is expected to experience significant growth throughout the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this growth, including increased construction activity and the demand for concrete densifiers.

Dynamics of the Global Concrete Densifier Market

The global concrete densifier market is experiencing rapid growth due to increased construction activities worldwide. Emerging economies like China and India, driven by population growth, are witnessing significant expansion in the construction industry, leading to a higher demand for durable and visually appealing flooring solutions in residential and commercial spaces. This is expected to make the market a highly profitable one in the forecast period. However, it is important to note that the market growth may be restrained by limitations such as the potential for acidic damage to concrete when using chemical densifiers.

On the other hand, population expansion is increasing the demand for housing, a basic human requirement. The concrete densifier market is expected to expand due to increased urbanization and rising demand for economical homes.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Concrete Densifier Market

The global concrete densifier market faced significant challenges and disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic due to manufacturing disruptions caused by lockdowns. However, as the world gradually recovers, the construction industry is returning to normal operations. Governments are actively investing in infrastructure projects as part of economic recovery efforts and job creation. In India, the government implemented initiatives like the Smart Cities Mission to enhance the construction industry and promote economic growth. The Smart Cities Mission focuses on developing sustainable and technologically advanced urban centers, improving infrastructure, quality of life, and economic activities in selected cities. Such government initiatives may provide attractive opportunities for the market growth in the post-pandemic period.

Key Players of the Global Concrete Densifier Market

The major players in the market include

Solomon Colors Inc.

BASF SE

W.R. Grace & Co.

Sika AG

W. R. Meadows Inc.

The Sherwin Williams Company

Evonik

Laticrete International Inc.

The Euclid Chemical Company

Jon Don LLC

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain market growth.

For instance, in December 2022, Ameripolish, a provider of architectural concrete products, recently launched the 3D SF Densifier to the market. This new densifying agent offers enhanced abrasion resistance, stain resistance, and water repellency to exposed, colored, and polished concrete surfaces.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Concrete Densifier Market:

